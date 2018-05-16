By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
E.Wedel Milk Chocolate With Blueberry & Wild Strawberry 100G

E.Wedel Milk Chocolate With Blueberry & Wild Strawberry 100G
£ 1.00
£1.00/100g
20 g
  • Energy403 kJ 96 kcal
    4.8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2016 kJ

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate with Blueberry and Wild Strawberry Filling
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate 50% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whey (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers: Soya Lecithin and E 476, Flavouring), Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Condensed Apple Pulp, Dried Yoghurt, Wild Strawberry Preparation (Glucose - Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Modified Starch, Wild Strawberry Pulp, Concentrated Strawberry Juice, Stabiliser: Pectins, Flavouring, Acid: Citric Acid, Colours: Carmines, Curcumin), Blueberry Preparation (Glucose - Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Concentrated Blueberry Juice, Modified Starch, Stabiliser: Pectins, Acid: Citric Acid, Flavouring, Colours: Carmines, Anthocyanins), Dried Whey (from Milk), Dried Whole Milk, Humectant (Sorbitols), Alcohol (0, 3%), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid, Colour (Carmines), Contains 0, 6% of Blueberry Juice and 0, 3% of Wild Strawberry Pulp, Milk Chocolate: Cocoa Solids 29% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Nuts, Cereals, Egg

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Product contains 5 portions x 2 cubes (~20 g)

Name and address

  • Lotte Wedel sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Zamoyskiego 28/30,
  • 03-801 Warszawa,
  • Polska,
  • Poland.

Return to

  • www.wedel.pl
  • www.czekolada.pl

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g20 g% * / 20 g*
Energy 2016 kJ403 kJ4,8%8 400 kJ
-482 kcal96 kcal2 000 kcal
Fat 26 g5,1 g7,3%70 g
of which saturates 13 g2,7 g13,5%20 g
Carbohydrate 58 g11,6 g4,5%260 g
of which sugars 56 g11,2 g12,4%90 g
Fibre 1,5 g0,3 g--
Protein 3,5 g0,7 g1,4%50 g
Salt 0,13 g0,03 g0,5%6 g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)----
Product contains 5 portions x 2 cubes (~20 g)----

