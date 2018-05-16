E.Wedel Milk Chocolate With Blueberry & Wild Strawberry 100G

- Energy403 kJ 96 kcal4.8%
Product Description
- Milk Chocolate with Blueberry and Wild Strawberry Filling
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate 50% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whey (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers: Soya Lecithin and E 476, Flavouring), Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Condensed Apple Pulp, Dried Yoghurt, Wild Strawberry Preparation (Glucose - Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Modified Starch, Wild Strawberry Pulp, Concentrated Strawberry Juice, Stabiliser: Pectins, Flavouring, Acid: Citric Acid, Colours: Carmines, Curcumin), Blueberry Preparation (Glucose - Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Concentrated Blueberry Juice, Modified Starch, Stabiliser: Pectins, Acid: Citric Acid, Flavouring, Colours: Carmines, Anthocyanins), Dried Whey (from Milk), Dried Whole Milk, Humectant (Sorbitols), Alcohol (0, 3%), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid, Colour (Carmines), Contains 0, 6% of Blueberry Juice and 0, 3% of Wild Strawberry Pulp, Milk Chocolate: Cocoa Solids 29% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts, Nuts, Cereals, Egg
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Product contains 5 portions x 2 cubes (~20 g)
Name and address
- Lotte Wedel sp. z o.o.,
- ul. Zamoyskiego 28/30,
- 03-801 Warszawa,
- Polska,
- Poland.
- www.wedel.pl
- www.czekolada.pl
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|20 g
|% * / 20 g
|*
|Energy
|2016 kJ
|403 kJ
|4,8%
|8 400 kJ
|-
|482 kcal
|96 kcal
|2 000 kcal
|Fat
|26 g
|5,1 g
|7,3%
|70 g
|of which saturates
|13 g
|2,7 g
|13,5%
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|58 g
|11,6 g
|4,5%
|260 g
|of which sugars
|56 g
|11,2 g
|12,4%
|90 g
|Fibre
|1,5 g
|0,3 g
|-
|-
|Protein
|3,5 g
|0,7 g
|1,4%
|50 g
|Salt
|0,13 g
|0,03 g
|0,5%
|6 g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Product contains 5 portions x 2 cubes (~20 g)
|-
|-
|-
|-
