Cathedral City Mature Cheddar 550G

Best of a bad bunch
Use it for sandwiches. Cheese on toast. Topping for lasagnes cheese omelettes etc. Not great for melting though. It’s not as tasty as it used to be.
yummy
beautifully rich and creamy, always a good buy. so versatile, with just a little zing. delicious with anything
Pre Frozen Cheese?
The last two packs purchased were too crumbly. Cheese which has previously been frozen has the same unpleasant texture. Is this brand sometimes frozen prior to shelf placement? We are switching brands.
Really nice cheese. Strong flavour without being overwhelming
Very good cheese at a real bargain
I have to say when Tesco has bargains nobody can beat it. This is very good quality cheese, and at half price a real bargain. Love it grilled on a Tesco bloomer sliced - or in a salad.
Great Cheese
This is a products that I purchase all of the time and it never fails to impress.