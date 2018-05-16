By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sadecki Bartnik Multiflower Honey 400G
£ 3.00
£0.75/100g

Product Description

  • Clear Honey
  • A blend of EU and non EU honeys.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Storage

Store at room temperature.Best before: see lid (date is also batch number).

Produce of

Product of Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Honey may naturally crystallise.

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately 19 servings

Warnings

  • Unsuitable for infants under 12 months of age.

Name and address

  • Gospodarstwo Pasieczne,
  • Sądecki Bartnik sp. zo.o.,
  • 33-331 Stróże 235,
  • Polska.

Return to

  • www.bartnik.pl

Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g:**per serving of 21 g:%*RI per serving:
Energy 1416 kJ/297 kJ/
-333 kcal70 kcal3 %
Fat 0 g0 g0 %
of which saturates 0 g0 g0 %
Carbohydrate 83 g17,4 g7 %
of which Sugars 72 g15,1 g17 %
Protein <0,5 g<0,5 g<1 %
Salt 0g0g0 %
*RI = Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
**This pack contains approximately 19 servings---

Safety information

