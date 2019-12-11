By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lubella Egg Pasta 250G

Lubella Egg Pasta 250G
£ 0.80
£0.32/100g

Product Description

  • Little noodles.
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Pasta Wheat Flour, Pasteurized Egg Mass 9.9%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Wheat

Storage

Store in a dry and cool place.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Bring water to boil, 1l per 100 g of pasta. Add salt to taste. Put a portion of Lubella Egg Pasta into boiling water. Cook about 4 minutes. Stir from time to time. Drain when ready. Before serving rinse pasta with cold water.

Name and address

  • Lubella Sp. z o.o. Sp.k.,
  • ul. Wrotkowska 1,
  • 20-469 Lublin.

Return to

  • www.lubella.pl

Net Contents

250g

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g of cooked product
Energy 689 kJ / 163 kcal
Fat 1,2 g
- of which saturates 0,4 g
Carbohydrate 31 g
- of which sugars 0,9 g
Fibre 1,9 g
Protein 6,0 g
Salt 0,02 g
Salt content is exclusively due to the presence of naturally occuring sodium-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

