Lubella Egg Pasta 250G

Product Description
- Little noodles.
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
Pasta Wheat Flour, Pasteurized Egg Mass 9.9%
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Wheat
Storage
Store in a dry and cool place.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Bring water to boil, 1l per 100 g of pasta. Add salt to taste. Put a portion of Lubella Egg Pasta into boiling water. Cook about 4 minutes. Stir from time to time. Drain when ready. Before serving rinse pasta with cold water.
Name and address
- Lubella Sp. z o.o. Sp.k.,
- ul. Wrotkowska 1,
- 20-469 Lublin.
- www.lubella.pl
Net Contents
250g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g of cooked product
|Energy
|689 kJ / 163 kcal
|Fat
|1,2 g
|- of which saturates
|0,4 g
|Carbohydrate
|31 g
|- of which sugars
|0,9 g
|Fibre
|1,9 g
|Protein
|6,0 g
|Salt
|0,02 g
|Salt content is exclusively due to the presence of naturally occuring sodium
|-
