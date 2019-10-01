By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Crispy Slices 350G

4(9)Write a review
Tesco Crispy Slices 350G
£ 1.60
£4.58/kg

Offer

1/3 of a pack
  • Energy1250kJ 300kcal
    15%
  • Fat17.7g
    25%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1069kJ / 256kcal

Product Description

  • Potato slices coated in batter.
  Crispy & golden Coated in a crispy batter for extra crunch
  • Crispy & golden Coated in a crispy batter for extra crunch
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato (78%), Batter [Water, Maize Flour, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Maize Starch, Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Black Pepper Extract], Rapeseed Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. This product was previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results oven cook 200⁰C/Fan180⁰C/Gas 6 13-15 mins Remove all packaging and place potato slices on a wire rack in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 13-15 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking

Grill
Instructions: Temperature: Medium Time: 13 - 15 minutes Remove packaging and place on a wire rack. Place wire rack under a pre-heated grill for 13-15 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Lid. Plastic check local recycling Tray. Plastic check local recycling Sleeve. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1069kJ / 256kcal1250kJ / 300kcal
Fat15.1g17.7g
Saturates1.1g1.3g
Carbohydrate26.0g30.4g
Sugars0.7g0.8g
Fibre2.1g2.5g
Protein3.0g3.5g
Salt0.3g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven cooked according to instructions.--













9 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Very good.

5 stars

Very crispy.

Crispy tasty slices of potato

5 stars

Really enjoyed these for a change, crispy, coated pieces of potato that are tasty and cook quickly and easily, great if your in a hurry. I bought three for two and put two packs in the freezer.

Very good to add to main meal and crispy recommen

5 stars

Very good to add to main meal and crispy recommended

They tasted stale, even though we ate them on the

1 stars

They tasted stale, even though we ate them on the day purchased and cooked them as per the instructions.They seemed to have a fishy taste whether the oil had been used previously to fry fish in...? Would not recommend.

Verry tasty and VERY plentiful!

4 stars

Excellent to accompany anything else that's baking in the oven, but way too much spud for the 2 of us. Would be good for larger families or people who don't mind reheating.

Great thing to have handy in the fridge.

4 stars

We really enjoy these. Easy cooking. There are the odd ‘discoloured ‘ slices but only occasionally.

Had to throw them away

1 stars

Had to throw them away

Deliciously crispy!

5 stars

Deliciously crispy!

My sons favourite

5 stars

We tried these because they are like the potato slices we had in Cyprus. They are so nice I buy them most weeks now

