Tesco Crispy Slices 350G

Crispy tasty slices of potato
Really enjoyed these for a change, crispy, coated pieces of potato that are tasty and cook quickly and easily, great if your in a hurry. I bought three for two and put two packs in the freezer.
Very good to add to main meal and crispy recommended
They tasted stale, even though we ate them on the day purchased and cooked them as per the instructions.They seemed to have a fishy taste whether the oil had been used previously to fry fish in...? Would not recommend.
Verry tasty and VERY plentiful!
Excellent to accompany anything else that's baking in the oven, but way too much spud for the 2 of us. Would be good for larger families or people who don't mind reheating.
Great thing to have handy in the fridge.
We really enjoy these. Easy cooking. There are the odd ‘discoloured ‘ slices but only occasionally.
Had to throw them away
Deliciously crispy!
My sons favourite
We tried these because they are like the potato slices we had in Cyprus. They are so nice I buy them most weeks now