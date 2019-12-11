By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
John West Tuna Chilli & Garlic Infusions 80G

No ratings yetWrite a review
£ 1.70
£2.13/100g

Product Description

  • Tuna Flakes with a Little Chilli & Garlic Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil (10%)
  • Drop us a line at: ahoy-there@john-west.com
  • Carefully selected premium spices, blended with extra virgin olive oil and drizzled over succulent tuna. John West Infusions, simply delicious!
  • No drain
  • Resealable
  • 100% natural ingredients
  • Pack size: 80g

Information

Ingredients

Skipjack Tuna (80%), Extra Virgin Olive Oil (10%), Rehydrated Dried Garlic (3%), Red Chilli Puree (1.7%), Salt, Chilli Flakes, Chilli Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Storage

Once opened cover, refrigerate and use within 2 days.For Best Before: See Side of Can

Produce of

Produced in France

Warnings

  • Although care is taken when preparing our fish, some bones may remain.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • John West Foods Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1BP,
  • UK.

Return to

  • John West Foods Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1BP,
  • UK.
  • www.john-west.com

Net Contents

80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 893 kJ/202 kcal
Fat 11.5g
(of which saturates)(1.5g)
Carbohydrate 0.3g
(of which sugars)(0.2g)
Protein 24.2g
Salt 1.0g

Safety information

Although care is taken when preparing our fish, some bones may remain.

