John West Tuna Chilli & Garlic Infusions 80G
Product Description
- Tuna Flakes with a Little Chilli & Garlic Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil (10%)
- Drop us a line at: ahoy-there@john-west.com
- Carefully selected premium spices, blended with extra virgin olive oil and drizzled over succulent tuna. John West Infusions, simply delicious!
- No drain
- Resealable
- 100% natural ingredients
- Pack size: 80g
Ingredients
Skipjack Tuna (80%), Extra Virgin Olive Oil (10%), Rehydrated Dried Garlic (3%), Red Chilli Puree (1.7%), Salt, Chilli Flakes, Chilli Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish
Storage
Once opened cover, refrigerate and use within 2 days.For Best Before: See Side of Can
Produce of
Produced in France
Warnings
- Although care is taken when preparing our fish, some bones may remain.
Net Contents
80g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|893 kJ/202 kcal
|Fat
|11.5g
|(of which saturates)
|(1.5g)
|Carbohydrate
|0.3g
|(of which sugars)
|(0.2g)
|Protein
|24.2g
|Salt
|1.0g
Safety information
Although care is taken when preparing our fish, some bones may remain.
