John West No Drain Tuna Steak In Spring Water 3X60g
Offer
Product Description
- Tuna Steak with a Little Spring Water
- 100% Traceable
- Track your can john-west.co.uk
- Drop us a line at: ahoy-there@john-west.com
- We have a can-do attitude at John West. It's why we bring home the finest catch and bring you pioneering ideas like our No Drain tuna - it's our best succulent tuna steak from wild fish, only with less mess.
- No drain less mess
- Pack size: 180g
Information
Ingredients
Tuna Steak (89%), Spring Water, Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish
Storage
Refrigerate any unused product and consume within 2 days.For Best before End: See Side of Sleeve
Warnings
- ALTHOUGH CARE IS TAKEN WHEN PREPARING OUR FISH, SOME BONES MAY REMAIN
Importer address
Return to
- John West Foods Ltd.,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1BP,
- England.
Net Contents
3 x 60g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Drained Product Per 100g
|Drained Product Per Can (60g)
|Energy
|480 kJ / 113 kcal
|288 kJ / 68 kcal
|Fat
|0.8g
|0.5g
|(of which saturates)
|(0.3g)
|(0.2g)
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|(of which sugars)
|(0g)
|(0g)
|Protein
|26.6g
|16.0g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.6g
Safety information
