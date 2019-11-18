Tesco Brushed Chrome Toilet Brush

It's rubbish. Started rusting as soon as I got it.
I've had it for about 8 weeks and it has already left rust marks on my bathroom floor.
rusty toilet brush
goes rusty soon after use so no good
No good
Not very good. Started to leak and rust really quickly
The chrome ring around the handle scratched the toilet bowl.
The chrome ring around the handle scratched the toilet bowl.
Went rusty within a few weeks. Would not recommend
Not great
This toilet brush does its job well and looks nice. Unfortunately it went very rusty inside within two weeks of purchasing it.
Don,t be put off by the price!
Purchased as a temporary fitting for my newly decorated bathroom as I could not find exactly what I wanted. However, it really does look good in situ so there it will remain. Could not be bettered for the price.
not very glamorous, but ...
I bought this loo brush and holder because it was excellent value. I looked at similar items on other shops and they were much more expensive and of no better quality.
Good Value
Didn't want to spend a fortune on toilet brushes. I was pleasantly surprised by the quality and finish of these. Amazing value
bargain!
Very good value for money and looks smart a great addition to the bathroom.