Tesco Brushed Chrome Toilet Brush

4(37)
Tesco Brushed Chrome Toilet Brush
£ 4.00
£4.00/each

Product Description

  • Nylon bristle for brush & cup for longevity
  • Attractive stainless steel structure
  • Easy to clean
  • This simply yet stylishly designed freestanding toilet brush from Tesco has a brushed chrome-plated finish. For practicality and easy cleaning, it's made from strong and durable metal with a nylon bristle brush.

Information

37 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

It's rubbish. Started rusting as soon as I got it.

1 stars

I've had it for about 8 weeks and it has already left rust marks on my bathroom floor.

rusty toilet brush

1 stars

goes rusty soon after use so no good

No good

1 stars

Not very good. Started to leak and rust really quickly

The chrome ring around the handle scratched the to

2 stars

The chrome ring around the handle scratched the toilet bowl.

Went rusty within a few weeks. Would not recommend

2 stars

Went rusty within a few weeks. Would not recommend.

Not great

2 stars

This toilet brush does its job well and looks nice. Unfortunately it went very rusty inside within two weeks of purchasing it.

Don,t be put off by the price!

5 stars

Purchased as a temporary fitting for my newly decorated bathroom as I could not find exactly what I wanted. However, it really does look good in situ so there it will remain. Could not be bettered for the price.

not very glamorous, but ...

5 stars

I bought this loo brush and holder because it was excellent value. I looked at similar items on other shops and they were much more expensive and of no better quality.

Good Value

5 stars

Didn't want to spend a fortune on toilet brushes. I was pleasantly surprised by the quality and finish of these. Amazing value

bargain!

5 stars

Very good value for money and looks smart a great addition to the bathroom.

