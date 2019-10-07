By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Lean Stewed Steak 400G

3.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Lean Stewed Steak 400G
½ of a can
  • Energy1002kJ 238kcal
    12%
  • Fat8.4g
    12%
  • Saturates3.8g
    19%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 501kJ / 119kcal

Product Description

  • Pieces of beef in gravy.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • CLASSIC KITCHEN Lean cuts of British and Irish beef in a rich beef and onion gravy
  • Classic kitchen
  • Lean cuts of British and Irish beef in a rich onion gravy
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

British and Irish Beef (75%), Beef Stock [Water, Beef Extract, Yeast Extract, Chicory Fibre, Salt, Sugar, Cornflour, Onion Concentrate, Black Pepper], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Modified Maize Starch, Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Salt, Ground Bay Leaf, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • Contains gluten and wheat.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results, microwave.

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently for 4-5 mins, stirring occasionally. Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using beef from the U.K. and Ireland

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Name and address

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (200g)
Energy501kJ / 119kcal1002kJ / 238kcal
Fat4.2g8.4g
Saturates1.9g3.8g
Carbohydrate3.0g6.0g
Sugars0.3g0.6g
Fibre0.5g1.0g
Protein17.1g34.2g
Salt0.5g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

6 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Love love this so quick

5 stars

Low fat and really yummy

Where has it come from????

1 stars

Why don't they put where the beef has come from?Could be from anywhere we should know where our food is coming from.I always used to buy this when it stated that it was British Beef.Won't be buying again.

not as good as Princes.

3 stars

Not as good as Princes. The quality is ok. The flavour is not as good as Princes stewed steak.

ok for price

4 stars

Quite a lot of gravy, but the steak was tasty an tender.

Meat rather small chunks which disappear into the gravy when cooked.

4 stars

Still a good standby in the store cupboard.

Only had Princes Stewed steak but because you stop

5 stars

Only had Princes Stewed steak but because you stopped stocking we had to buy your own brand expecting to have to go to Morrison to purchase Princes brand as we were no convinced it would come up to scratch. How wrong we were, the Tesco home brand was absolutely gorgeous and so much cheaper. We will never turn our noses up again at the Tesco home brands.

