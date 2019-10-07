Tesco Lean Stewed Steak 400G

Love love this so quick
Low fat and really yummy
Where has it come from????
Why don't they put where the beef has come from?Could be from anywhere we should know where our food is coming from.I always used to buy this when it stated that it was British Beef.Won't be buying again.
not as good as Princes.
Not as good as Princes. The quality is ok. The flavour is not as good as Princes stewed steak.
ok for price
Quite a lot of gravy, but the steak was tasty an tender.
Meat rather small chunks which disappear into the gravy when cooked.
Still a good standby in the store cupboard.
Only had Princes Stewed steak but because you stop
Only had Princes Stewed steak but because you stopped stocking we had to buy your own brand expecting to have to go to Morrison to purchase Princes brand as we were no convinced it would come up to scratch. How wrong we were, the Tesco home brand was absolutely gorgeous and so much cheaper. We will never turn our noses up again at the Tesco home brands.