Tesco Hydrocolloid Dressings Assorted 5'S

Tesco Hydrocolloid Dressings Assorted 5'S
£ 3.00
£0.60/each

Product Description

  • Tesco Health Faster Healing Hydrocolloid Dressings
  • Tesco Health Faster Healing Hydrocolloid Dressings promote healing and soothe pain. The hydrocolloid material works with the body to produce a protective cover over the wound and is breathable to aid healing. These dressings are waterproof and use a low allergy adhesive so they are kind to skin.
  • Reduces pain, waterproof and breathable to aid healing.
Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in China, Produced in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for use: Clean the wound and the surrounding area. Remove dressing from wrapper. Remove the paper wings and position over the wound, press down edges firmly. then remove the top protective cover from the dressing. Do not remove until the dressing loosens naturally. Replace with a fresh dressing as required

Recycling info

Card. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

5

Misleading in size

1 stars

There’s nothing to tell you the size of these dressings on the website, they are very small and so completely useless! The box is 15cm x 11cm, each dressing is only 5cm x 7.5cm

