Tesco Skin Closure Strips 8'S

Product Description
- Tesco Health Wound Closure Strips
- Tesco Health Wound Closure Strips help to close and support small cuts and minor wounds, by helping to keep the edges of wounds together they reduce further bleeding and scarring.These strips use a low allergy adhesive and are kind to skin.
- To Promote healing and reduce scarring.
Information
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place Contents: 5 3 x 75mm, 3 6 x 75mm
Produce of
Produced in China
Preparation and Usage
- Clean wound and surrounding area. Remove the closures from the wrapper. Tear away the small perforated tab from one end of the backing card. Apply half of the first closure at the centre of the wound and press firmly in to place draw together the edges of the wound and apply the closure fully across the wound pressing firmly in to place. Place additional strips across the wound in both directions 2 – 3mm apart as required.
Recycling info
Return to
Net Contents
8 Assorted
