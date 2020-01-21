By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Faster Healing Plasters Hydrocolloid 16S

5(4)Write a review
Tesco Faster Healing Plasters Hydrocolloid 16S
£ 2.00
£0.13/each

Product Description

  • Tesco Health Faster Healing Hydrocolloid Plasters
  • Tesco Health Faster Healing Hydrocolloid Plasters Can Be used on minor burns and scalds and smaller cuts and grazes once any bleeding has stopped, to promote healing and soothe pain. The hydrocolloid material works with the body to produce a protective cover over the wound and is breathable to aid healing. These plasters are waterproof and use a low allergy adhesive so they are kind to skin
  • Reduces pain, waterproof and breathable to aid healing.
  • Tesco Health Faster Healing Hydrocolloid Plasters Can Be used on minor burns and scalds and smaller cuts and grazes once any bleeding has stopped, to promote healing and soothe pain. The hydrocolloid material works with the body to produce a protective cover over the wound and is breathable to aid healing. These plasters are waterproof and use a low allergy adhesive so they are kind to skin.

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in China, Packed in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Clean the wound and the surrounding area. Remove plaster from wrapper. Remove the paper wings and position pad over the wound, press down edges firmly. Do not remove until the plaster loosens naturally. Replace with a fresh plaster as required.

Recycling info

Card. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

16

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Brilliant product

5 stars

Probably the best plasters available, I am a doctor and need to wash my hands dozens of time a day I have contact dermatitis and often have painful cuts on my fingers, the plasters cover the wounds and completely protect while they heal, the plaster is invisible and the one I placed on my thumb this morning is still firmly adherent after a full days work with at least twenty hand washes

I use these for pressure sores, they are the best

5 stars

I use these for pressure sores, they are the best at fast healing.

These are the best plasters I have ever had! I've

5 stars

These are the best plasters I have ever had! I've had various cuts on my hands and these are the only plasters that I can open up and wrap around my fingers without any difficulty. They seal down and stay on as long as needed. They are hardly noticeable - you can even see the wound healing!! Just remember to peel the plaster off from each side of the wound to avoid pulling it.

Hands down, the best plasters on the market.

5 stars

Hands down, the best plasters on the market.

Usually bought next

Tesco Microporous Tape 5Mx2.5Cm

£ 0.75
£0.75/each

Germolene Antiseptic Cream 55G

£ 2.00
£3.64/100g

Tesco Hydrocolloid Dressings Assorted 5'S

£ 3.00
£0.60/each

Tesco Sterile Blister Plasters 5'S

£ 2.00
£0.40/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here