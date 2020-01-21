Tesco Faster Healing Plasters Hydrocolloid 16S

Brilliant product
Probably the best plasters available, I am a doctor and need to wash my hands dozens of time a day I have contact dermatitis and often have painful cuts on my fingers, the plasters cover the wounds and completely protect while they heal, the plaster is invisible and the one I placed on my thumb this morning is still firmly adherent after a full days work with at least twenty hand washes
I use these for pressure sores, they are the best at fast healing.
These are the best plasters I have ever had! I've had various cuts on my hands and these are the only plasters that I can open up and wrap around my fingers without any difficulty. They seal down and stay on as long as needed. They are hardly noticeable - you can even see the wound healing!! Just remember to peel the plaster off from each side of the wound to avoid pulling it.
Hands down, the best plasters on the market.
