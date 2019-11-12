By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Jacket Potatoes 700G

1.5(20)Write a review
Tesco Jacket Potatoes 700G
£ 0.70
£1.00/kg
Each typical potato
Typical values per 100g: Energy 455kJ / 107kcal

Product Description

  • White potatoes.
  • Perfect for crispy skin Carefully selected for their larger size and full flavour
  • Pack size: 700g

Information

Ingredients

Potato

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from sunlight.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

    Oven 200°C/Fan 180°C / Gas 6 1hr - 1hr 20 mins

    Preheat oven. Scrub the potato then dry and pierce several times with a fork and place directly onto the oven shelf. Bake for 1 hour - 1 hour 20 minutes or until the skin is golden. 

    A  metal skewer through the potato it will reduce the cooking time by about 15 minutes.

    Microwave 800W - 900W - 7/6 mins

    Scrub the potato then dry and pierce several times with a fork. If cooking more than one potato at a time increase cooking time accordingly. Heat on full power for 3 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 3 minutes (900W), turn the potato over then heat on full power for 3 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 3 minutes (900W).  Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

    All appliances vary, these are guidelines only 

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach typical potato (175g)
Energy455kJ / 107kcal796kJ / 188kcal
Fat0.2g0.4g
Saturates0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate22.6g39.6g
Sugars1.4g2.5g
Fibre2.6g4.6g
Protein2.5g4.4g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)0.20mg (18%NRV)0.35mg (32%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

yummynyummy

5 stars

yummynyummy

not really baking potatoes

2 stars

Skins do not crispen up

Good for mash if you get Marfona

4 stars

Ordered once as baking potatoes but they were far too small for that. The variety was Marfona and they were very tasty so we used them for mash. Unfortunately Tesco has changed the variety so I won't buy again until Marfona come back.

Would not buy Tesco jackets again

1 stars

Small potatoes, bordering on green, when cooked in oven skins were very rubbery. Worst jacket potatoes ever

Too tiny

2 stars

Very small!

Define "Jacket Potatoes"

1 stars

Do not buy these. Define "Jacket Potatoes" I sadly, assumed these would be something I bake and use as the main part of a meal. Sadly I was wrong.

Not the 'spud we like'!

1 stars

Having always been very pleased with the Tesco finest potatoes which you have now discontinued. I tried the substitute ones. I found these to be nothing like as good Hard to cook and mash not as sweet tasting and I won't be having these again.

The smallest jacket potatoes that I have ever seen

1 stars

The smallest jacket potatoes that I have ever seen, I appreciate they are cheap however they were sprouting when I opened the bag up the same date I purchased them. They were supposed to have 3+ days of use.

Please define JACKET potato

1 stars

I'd be interested to know what Tesco's interpretation is of a suitably sized jacket potato. I think the size of my girly fist, say 300 gm minimum. The pack I bought contained ONE at 280gm and all the others smaller - about 50% around 180gm each. Not good enough!

These were smaller than the normal potatoes that I

1 stars

These were smaller than the normal potatoes that I buy. Far to small to be classed as baking potatoes.

1-10 of 20 reviews

