Vita Coco 100% Natural Coconut Water 4 X 330Ml

Vita Coco 100% Natural Coconut Water 4 X 330Ml
£ 4.99
£0.38/100ml

Product Description

  • Natural coconut water
  • More potassium than a banana (don't tell the monkeys) - potassium helps keep your body proper hydrated
  • Serving Size: 330ml
  • Hydrate naturally
  • All natural product never from concentrate
  • Bursting with naturally occurring electrolytes
  • No fat and no cholesterol
  • Hydrate and feel good - feel really good!
  • Gluten & dairy free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1320ml

Information

Ingredients

Natural Coconut Water, Less than 1% Fruit Sugar, Vitamin C

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten

Storage

Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours.

Produce of

Born in Brazil

Preparation and Usage

  • Chill it, don't spill it.
  • Contains only natural ingredients, taste and colour may vary

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • All Market Europe Ltd,
  • PO Box 72069,
  • London,
  • EC1P 1HJ,
  • United Kingdom.

Importer address

  • All Market Europe Limited,
  • Hydration Station,
  • Saddler's Suite,
  • Block C,
  • 55 Charterhouse Street,
  • London,

Return to

  • All Market Europe Ltd,
  • PO Box 72069,
  • London,
  • EC1P 1HJ,
  • United Kingdom.
  • All Market Europe Limited,
  • Hydration Station,
  • Saddler's Suite,
  • Block C,
  • 55 Charterhouse Street,
  • London,
  • EC1M 6HA.

Net Contents

4 x 330ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 72kJ (18kcal)
Protein 0g
Carbohydrate 5g
(of which sugars)5g
Fat 0g
(of which saturates)0g
Fibre 0g
Sodium 0.01g
Potassium 195mg
-(10% of RDA*)(50% of RDA*)
Vitamin C 40mg
* Percent Daily Values based on a 2,000 calorie diet-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

