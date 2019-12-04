Vita Coco 100% Natural Coconut Water 4 X 330Ml

Product Description
- Natural coconut water
- More potassium than a banana (don't tell the monkeys) - potassium helps keep your body proper hydrated
- Serving Size: 330ml
- Hydrate naturally
- All natural product never from concentrate
- Bursting with naturally occurring electrolytes
- No fat and no cholesterol
- Hydrate and feel good - feel really good!
- Gluten & dairy free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 1320ml
Natural Coconut Water, Less than 1% Fruit Sugar, Vitamin C
- Free From: Dairy, Gluten
Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours.
Born in Brazil
- Chill it, don't spill it.
- Contains only natural ingredients, taste and colour may vary
- Produced for:
- All Market Europe Ltd,
- PO Box 72069,
- London,
- EC1P 1HJ,
- United Kingdom.
4 x 330ml
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|72kJ (18kcal)
|Protein
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|5g
|(of which sugars)
|5g
|Fat
|0g
|(of which saturates)
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|Sodium
|0.01g
|Potassium
|195mg
|(10% of RDA*)
|(50% of RDA*)
|Vitamin C
|40mg
|* Percent Daily Values based on a 2,000 calorie diet
