Dunns River Hot & Spicy Chicken Fry Mix 300G
- Hot & spicy chicken fry mix
- Dunns river spice mixes and coating use only the finest quality ingredients, specially selected and blended, to deliver delicious, authentic taste to your table!
- Pack size: 300G
Ingredients
WHEAT FLOUR, Chilli Powder, Salt, Flavour Enhancer: E621, Onion, CELERY, Thyme, Garlic, Citric Acid, Pimento, ALLERGENS: CONTAINS GLUTEN AND CELERY
Allergy Information
- Contains: Celery, Gluten, Wheat
Preparation and Usage
- Perfect for making crisp and tasty chicken, why not try with other meats, fish and vegetables too!
- Directions: (1) Wash and dry chicken, cut into pieces, then dip both sides in whisked egg or milk.
- (2) Place several tablespoons of Dunns River Hot & Spicy Chicken Fry Mix in a plastic kitchen bag or bowl, add the chicken pieces, then mix together until all the chicken pieces are evenly coated.
- (3) Deep fry the coated chicken pieces for approx 15 minutes (if breast or wing chicken pieces) or for 20-25 minutes (if drumstick or thigh chicken) in hot oil or until crisp and golden. Turn the chicken pieces half-way through the cooking. Alternatively for a healthier option, shallow fry for approx 15 minutes until crisp and golden or oven-bake on a lightly greased baking tray at 200°C for 25-30 minutes turning halfway through cooking. Ensure chicken is cooked all the way through before serving.
- Serve and enjoy!
Name and address
- Grace Foods UK,
- Grace House,
- WGC.,
- Herts.,
- AL7 1HW.
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1338kJ/316kcal
|Fat
|2.6g
|Of which saturates
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|58.0g
|Of which Sugars
|1.0g
|Fibre
|4.4g
|Protein
|13.0g
|Salt
|9.5g
