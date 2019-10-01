By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 100% Pure Not From Concentrate Squeezed Juice Clementine 1L

5(12)Write a review
Tesco 100% Pure Not From Concentrate Squeezed Juice Clementine 1L
£ 1.10
£0.11/100ml

Offer

Per 150ml
  • Energy303kJ 71kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars15.2g
    17%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 202kJ / 48kcal

Product Description

  • 100% Pure Squeezed pasteurised Clementine juice.
  • 100% PURE JUICE. Squeezed from 25 juicy clementines selected at the peak of ripeness
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Ingredients

Clementine Juice (100%).

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Once opened, consume within 3 days and by best before date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening and pouring.

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Recycling info

Cap. Plastic check local recycling Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Sleeve. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 Litres e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy202kJ / 48kcal303kJ / 71kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate11.0g16.5g
Sugars10.1g15.2g
Fibre0.2g0.3g
Protein0.8g1.2g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C15mg (19%NRV)23mg (29%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

12 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Great taste, good value!

5 stars

Buy 2 per week, mainly apple and mango and clementine, but like the Tropical also. The first time I could enjoy a juice drink that really tastes like "wot it sez on the can"

breakfast drink

5 stars

breakfast drink

Lovely

5 stars

Bought this after reading the other reviews. It’s lovely, like orange juice without that bitter taste.

Nostalgia

4 stars

I AM A 76 YEAR OLD,MAN. I REMEMBER HAVING A ORANGE DRINK IN THE 50'S . IF YOU LOVED IT, THIS TASTES THE SAME. NATIONAL HEALTH,I THINK.

Love this juice, a sublime flavour compared to ora

4 stars

Love this juice, a sublime flavour compared to orange juice just wish they still did the version with bits for a more natural taste.

Really tasty and good value. Ordering more.

5 stars

Really tasty and good value. Ordering more.

Delicious

5 stars

This is my favourite orange juice and it has spoilt me for any others. I love the taste and that it is not made from concentrate.

Best clementine juice!

5 stars

I have been buying this product since it first came on the market. It is sweeter than orange juice & less acidic. I wouldn't buy anything else!

Smooth and refreshing

5 stars

Clementine juice is a lovely alternative to orange juice, it doesn’t have the harsh edge that you sometimes get from orange juice .

Really good taste

5 stars

I find 'not from concentrate' juice has a better taste and Clementine juice has a quite distinctive flavour

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

