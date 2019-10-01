Tesco 100% Pure Not From Concentrate Squeezed Juice Clementine 1L

Great taste, good value!
Buy 2 per week, mainly apple and mango and clementine, but like the Tropical also. The first time I could enjoy a juice drink that really tastes like "wot it sez on the can"
breakfast drink
Lovely
Bought this after reading the other reviews. It’s lovely, like orange juice without that bitter taste.
Nostalgia
I AM A 76 YEAR OLD,MAN. I REMEMBER HAVING A ORANGE DRINK IN THE 50'S . IF YOU LOVED IT, THIS TASTES THE SAME. NATIONAL HEALTH,I THINK.
Love this juice, a sublime flavour compared to orange juice just wish they still did the version with bits for a more natural taste.
Really tasty and good value. Ordering more.
Delicious
This is my favourite orange juice and it has spoilt me for any others. I love the taste and that it is not made from concentrate.
Best clementine juice!
I have been buying this product since it first came on the market. It is sweeter than orange juice & less acidic. I wouldn't buy anything else!
Smooth and refreshing
Clementine juice is a lovely alternative to orange juice, it doesn’t have the harsh edge that you sometimes get from orange juice .
Really good taste
I find 'not from concentrate' juice has a better taste and Clementine juice has a quite distinctive flavour