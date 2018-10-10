By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Popcorn Variety 6 Pack 70G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Popcorn Variety 6 Pack 70G
£ 1.00
£1.43/100g

Product Description

  • 2 x popped maize kernels with sugar and salt, 2 x popped maize kernels with sugar, 2 x popped maize kernels wtih salt.
  • LIGHT & CRUNCHY. Butterfly shaped corn, chosen for its special shape that catches flavour. When you’re making popcorn, there are two main types of corn kernels to choose from: mushroom and butterfly. For our sweet and salted popcorn we choose only the best butterfly kernels. Their open shape and wings hold lots of flavour, and give each mouthful a nice bite. Try to find two the same shape and you might be searching a while – each one is unique. (That’s why butterfly kernels are sometimes called ‘snowflake’ too.)
  • LIGHT & CRUNCHY Butterfly shaped corn, chosen for its special shape that catches flavour
  • Pack size: 70g

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • This product may contain unpopped maize kernels.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

76g e (2x11g , 2x 13g, 2x14g )

Safety information

View more safety information

This product may contain unpopped maize kernels.

  • Each bag
    • Energy262kJ 63kcal
      3%
    • Fat3.0g
      4%
    • Saturates0.2g
      1%
    • Sugars2.2g
      2%
    • Salt<0.01gg
      0%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2015kJ / 482kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

     Maize, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).
     

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

    Number of uses

    6 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy2015kJ / 482kcal262kJ / 63kcal
    Fat23.0g3.0g
    Saturates1.9g0.2g
    Carbohydrate56.5g7.4g
    Sugars16.7g2.2g
    Fibre11.5g1.5g
    Protein6.5g0.8g
    Salt0.1g<0.01g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • Each bag
    • Energy286kJ 68kcal
      3%
    • Fat3.3g
      5%
    • Saturates0.3g
      2%
    • Sugars3.0g
      3%
    • Salt0.2g
      3%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2041kJ / 488kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

     Maize, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).
     

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

    Number of uses

    6 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy2041kJ / 488kcal286kJ / 68kcal
    Fat23.4g3.3g
    Saturates1.9g0.3g
    Carbohydrate60.0g8.4g
    Sugars21.6g3.0g
    Fibre6.1g0.8g
    Protein6.3g0.9g
    Salt1.3g0.2g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • Each bag
    • Energy239kJ 57kcal
      3%
    • Fat3.4g
      5%
    • Saturates0.3g
      2%
    • Sugars0.1g
      0%
    • Salt0.1g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2176kJ / 522kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    Maize, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).
     

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

    Number of uses

    6 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy2176kJ / 522kcal239kJ / 57kcal
    Fat31.3g3.4g
    Saturates2.4g0.3g
    Carbohydrate48.3g5.3g
    Sugars0.5g0.1g
    Fibre8.5g0.9g
    Protein7.6g0.8g
    Salt1.3g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Love the variety pack, and loved by me and children.

5 stars

Great selection pack.

Usually bought next

Batchelors Super Noodles Chicken 90G

£ 0.81
£9.00/kg

Kp Skips Prawn Cocktail Crisps 6 X 13.1G

£ 1.00
£1.28/100g

Tesco Sweet & Salted Popcorn 6X14g

£ 1.00
£1.20/100g

Jacobs Mini Cheddars Snacks 12 X 25 G

£ 1.50
£0.50/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here