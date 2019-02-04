By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Davidstow Extra Mature Crackler 320G

5(1)Write a review
Davidstow Extra Mature Crackler 320G
£ 3.50
£10.94/kg

Product Description

  • Cheddar Cheese
  • "Rest is not idleness, and to lie sometimes on the grass under trees on a summer's day, listening to the murmur of the water, or watching the clouds float across the sky, is by no means a waste of time."
  • John Lubbock, The Use of Life
  • To find out more please visit us at: www.davidstowcheddar.co.uk
  • The Prince's Countryside Fund
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Fresh Milk and Dairy Products Dairy Crest Limited, Surrey

  • Exquisitely intense yet rounded extra mature cheddar with a crunchy, flinty texture
  • Typically matured for 18 months
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 320g

Information

Ingredients

Local Cows' Milk, Bespoke Starter Culture, Vegetarian Rennet, Salt, Time

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated 2-5°C and best savoured within 7 days of opening.Remove from fridge 30 minutes before consumption.

Name and address

  • Freepost Dairy Crest.

Return to

  • Our aim is to strive for perfection and we value your comments to ensure this. Please contact us at:
  • 0800 023 4766
  • Freepost Dairy Crest.

Net Contents

320g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100g)
Energy1725kJ/416kcal
Fat34.9g
(of which saturates)21.7g
Carbohydrate0.1g
(of which sugars)0.1g
Protein25.4g
Salt1.8g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Best Cheddar

5 stars

This a good, strong cheese. So pleased to have discovered it at Tesco.

Usually bought next

Tesco Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese 200 G

£ 3.00
£15.00/kg

President Brie 200G

£ 1.90
£9.50/kg

Tesco Mini Chicken Fillets 650G

£ 3.80
£5.85/kg

Tesco British Blue Stilton Cheese 220 G

£ 1.70
£7.73/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here