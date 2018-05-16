Davidstow Mature Cornish Classic Cheddar 350G

Product Description
- Cheddar Cheese
- "There is more to life than simply increasing its speed."
- Mahatma Gandhi
- To find out more please visit us at: www.davidstowcheddar.co.uk
- The Prince's Countryside Fund
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Fresh Milk and Dairy Products Dairy Crest Limited, Surrey
- Uniquely full flavoured mature cheddar with a rugged, crumbly texture
- Matured for at least 12 months
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 350g
Information
Ingredients
Local Cows' Milk, Bespoke Starter Culture, Vegetarian Rennet, Salt, Time
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated 2-5°C and best savoured within 7 days of opening.Remove from fridge 30 minutes before consumption.
Name and address
- Freepost Dairy Crest.
Return to
- Our aim is to strive for perfection and we value your comments to ensure this. Please contact us at:
- 0800 023 4766
- Freepost Dairy Crest.
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(per 100g)
|Energy
|1725kJ/416kcal
|Fat
|34.9g
|(of which saturates)
|21.7g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|(of which sugars)
|0.1g
|Protein
|25.4g
|Salt
|1.8g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019