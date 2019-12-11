By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 4 Beef Quarter Pounders 454G

£ 2.50
£5.51/kg
One burger
  • Energy1113kJ 269kcal
    13%
  • Fat23.0g
    33%
  • Saturates9.7g
    49%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1265kJ / 305kcal

Product Description

  • Beef quarter pound burgers with onion, salt and black pepper.
  • Succulent beef seasoned with salt and black pepper for full flavour
  • Pack size: 454g

Information

Ingredients

Beef (80%), Onion, Water, Pea Flour, Salt, Black Pepper.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: For best results cook from frozen. 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25-27 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-27 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: For best results grill from frozen. Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 18-20 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K or Ireland

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

454g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1265kJ / 305kcal1113kJ / 269kcal
Fat26.1g23.0g
Saturates11.0g9.7g
Carbohydrate3.4g3.0g
Sugars0.6g0.5g
Fibre0.4g0.4g
Protein14.0g12.3g
Salt0.8g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When grilled according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Poor taste & texture, AVOID

1 stars

The taste and texture of these burgers are the worst I have ever eaten. It was more like eating meat flavoured paste in a bun! I will NEVER buy again. ***AVOID***

Gristle Chunks - Not As Good As They Were

1 stars

I used to like them, but have started finding hard bits of gristle in them. I won't be buying them again.

Used to be ok, but now on both occasions of buying

1 stars

Used to be ok, but now on both occasions of buying them the burgers are spoilt/mushy upon cooking. They are white to appearance and have a bad smell

Fantastic

5 stars

These burgers are honestly the tastiest we have had in a long time. Only burgers I buy. Lovely grilled, shrink a little though. Served in a bun with a cheese slice & sliced burger pickle, and I'm stuffed. Delicious!!!

Did not like it at all, did not taste beef

1 stars

Did not like it at all, did not taste beef

Lack of meat content?

2 stars

Very squidgy and mushy when thawed and grilled. These turn to mush when thawed, then when grilled (in a fold of foil on a George Foreman grill) half the mush sticks to the foil. Frozen burgers from the other two big supermarkets (that I usually do buy) are far better.

my favourite burgers

5 stars

always have these in my freezer and they make a good lunch cooked in my george foreman grill -

bad packing

2 stars

beefburgers frozen together,no separation paper. tried to cook two frozen together,after 20 minutes still frozen together,had to throw away.

