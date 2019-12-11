Tesco 4 Beef Quarter Pounders 454G

Poor taste & texture, AVOID
The taste and texture of these burgers are the worst I have ever eaten. It was more like eating meat flavoured paste in a bun! I will NEVER buy again. ***AVOID***
Gristle Chunks - Not As Good As They Were
I used to like them, but have started finding hard bits of gristle in them. I won't be buying them again.
Used to be ok, but now on both occasions of buying
Used to be ok, but now on both occasions of buying them the burgers are spoilt/mushy upon cooking. They are white to appearance and have a bad smell
Fantastic
These burgers are honestly the tastiest we have had in a long time. Only burgers I buy. Lovely grilled, shrink a little though. Served in a bun with a cheese slice & sliced burger pickle, and I'm stuffed. Delicious!!!
Did not like it at all, did not taste beef
Lack of meat content?
Very squidgy and mushy when thawed and grilled. These turn to mush when thawed, then when grilled (in a fold of foil on a George Foreman grill) half the mush sticks to the foil. Frozen burgers from the other two big supermarkets (that I usually do buy) are far better.
my favourite burgers
always have these in my freezer and they make a good lunch cooked in my george foreman grill -
bad packing
beefburgers frozen together,no separation paper. tried to cook two frozen together,after 20 minutes still frozen together,had to throw away.