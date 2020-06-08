By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Dairy Milk Marvellous Creations Jelly Candy Bar 47G

Cadbury Dairy Milk Marvellous Creations Jelly Candy Bar 47G
£ 0.60
£1.28/100g

Offer

Be Treatwise. Per 47g contains
  • Energy1000 kJ 240 kcal
    12%
  • Fat12.5g
    18%
  • Saturates7.6g
    38%
  • Sugars28g
    31%
  • Salt0.11g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2125 kJ

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate with Fruit Flavour Jellies (6%), Sugar Coated Cocoa Candies (6%), and Popping Candy (4%).

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Deliciously creamy Cadbury milk chocolate with jellies, popping candy and candy shells
  • Made with a Glass and a Half of fresh milk
  • Individual 47g chocolate bar - perfect for an afternoon treat
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 47G

Information

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Lactose (from Milk), Wheat Dextrin, Emulsifiers (E442, E476, Soya Lecithin), Dried Whey (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Dried Whole Milk, Glazing Agents (Gum Arabic, Beeswax, Shellac, Carnauba Wax), Colours (Anthocyanins, E172, E171, Beetroot Red, Carotenes, E101), Flavourings, Citric Acid, **The equivalent of 426ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20% minimum, actual 23%, Cocoa Solids 20% minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please return product stating where purchased to:
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • Freephone 0800 818181 during office hours (UK only).
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

47g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Bar (47g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 2125 kJ1000 kJ8400 kJ/
-510 kcal240 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 26.5g12.5g70g
of which Saturates 16.0g7.6g20g
Carbohydrate 60.5g28.5g260g
of which Sugars 59.0g28.0g90g
Fibre 0.7g0.3g-
Protein 6.5g3.1g50g
Salt 0.23g0.11g6g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

