Cadbury Dairy Milk Marvellous Creations Jelly Candy Bar 47G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2125 kJ
Product Description
- Milk Chocolate with Fruit Flavour Jellies (6%), Sugar Coated Cocoa Candies (6%), and Popping Candy (4%).
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- Deliciously creamy Cadbury milk chocolate with jellies, popping candy and candy shells
- Made with a Glass and a Half of fresh milk
- Individual 47g chocolate bar - perfect for an afternoon treat
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 47G
Information
Ingredients
Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Lactose (from Milk), Wheat Dextrin, Emulsifiers (E442, E476, Soya Lecithin), Dried Whey (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Dried Whole Milk, Glazing Agents (Gum Arabic, Beeswax, Shellac, Carnauba Wax), Colours (Anthocyanins, E172, E171, Beetroot Red, Carotenes, E101), Flavourings, Citric Acid, **The equivalent of 426ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20% minimum, actual 23%, Cocoa Solids 20% minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Net Contents
47g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Bar (47g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2125 kJ
|1000 kJ
|8400 kJ/
|-
|510 kcal
|240 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|26.5g
|12.5g
|70g
|of which Saturates
|16.0g
|7.6g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|60.5g
|28.5g
|260g
|of which Sugars
|59.0g
|28.0g
|90g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.3g
|-
|Protein
|6.5g
|3.1g
|50g
|Salt
|0.23g
|0.11g
|6g
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
