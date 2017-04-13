By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Canon Pgi 550Xl Black Printer Ink Cartridge

Write a review
Canon Pgi 550Xl Black Printer Ink Cartridge
£ 19.00
£19.00/each

Product Description

  • Genuine Canon Ink
  • Money saving high-yield cartridge
  • Smudge-free and fade-resistant finish
  • - Colour: Pigment Black
  • - Capacity: 22ml
  • - Compatibility: Canon PIXMA iX6850, PIXMA MX925, PIXMA MG6650, PIXMA MX725, PIXMA MG6450, PIXMA MG5450, PIXMA MG5550, PIXMA MG5650, PIXMA iP7250, PIXMA iP8750, PIXMA MG6350, PIXMA MG7150, PIXMA MG7550
  • This high yield pigment black ink provides up to 1.6x more prints than the standard equivalent. The pigment black ink is used for printing documents and ensures crisp, sharp text with great longevity. The 22ml ink tank allows you to print up to 500 pages of A4 documents at ISO/IEC 24711† standard.

Information

9 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Best Price For Genuine Canon

5 stars

Looked around and Tesco is the best price for these genuine cartridges. Easy to install, arrived quickly.

Authetic product

5 stars

I was very pleased with my Canon ink cartridges. Quick and easy to order. Click and collect free of charge. I highly recommend.

Easy to replace.

5 stars

It is a quick service to replace them, and takes the worry out when there getting low also at the right price .

Good price mediocre delivery time

3 stars

No complaints, price and brand excellent but was a day longer than they said, but a minor point otherwise good

Best value

5 stars

I bought this at the same time as a new printer to have on stock. It's the XL version so it's better value for money than the standard size cartridge if you compare the quantity of ink in each.

Simple operation

4 stars

Ink worked out a good deal with the cheapest item free. otherwise nothing out of the ordinary.

as advertised

5 stars

arrived on time, does the job. nothing much to say.

Exactly as description

5 stars

Manufacturers Ink cartridge exactly as spec - bought at good price at the convenience of collection at Tesco store on shopping day!

Does the job

4 stars

Original Manufacturer quality. Usual great delivery service from Tesco

