Canon Pgi 550Xl Black Printer Ink Cartridge

Best Price For Genuine Canon
Looked around and Tesco is the best price for these genuine cartridges. Easy to install, arrived quickly.
Authetic product
I was very pleased with my Canon ink cartridges. Quick and easy to order. Click and collect free of charge. I highly recommend.
Easy to replace.
It is a quick service to replace them, and takes the worry out when there getting low also at the right price .
Good price mediocre delivery time
No complaints, price and brand excellent but was a day longer than they said, but a minor point otherwise good
Best value
I bought this at the same time as a new printer to have on stock. It's the XL version so it's better value for money than the standard size cartridge if you compare the quantity of ink in each.
Simple operation
Ink worked out a good deal with the cheapest item free. otherwise nothing out of the ordinary.
as advertised
arrived on time, does the job. nothing much to say.
Exactly as description
Manufacturers Ink cartridge exactly as spec - bought at good price at the convenience of collection at Tesco store on shopping day!
Does the job
Original Manufacturer quality. Usual great delivery service from Tesco