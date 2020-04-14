President Slightly Salted Spreadable 250G

Product Description
- Slightly Salted Dairy Spread - Fat 70%
- Président Slightly Salted Spreadable
- Soft and smooth, Président Slightly Salted Spreadable gives you the indulgent experience of French butter in a convenient, spreadable pack.
- Slightly Salted Spreadable is churned to perfection from a blend of Président butter, rich cream and salt to give it the distinctive, rich flavour and smooth, spreadable texture.
- Made with pasteurised cow's milk and cream. Suitable for vegetarians.
- No vegetable oil
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
Butter (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Salt (1.3%), Cultures
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Best Before: See Side.
Produce of
Produce with EU milk. Produced in France
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Lactalis McLelland Ltd,
- Red Central,
- 60 High Street,
- Redhill,
- RH1 1SH,
Return to
- www.president.uk.com
Net Contents
250g
Nutrition
