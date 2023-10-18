President Slightly Salted Butter 250G

Slightly Salted Butter Président brings its distinctive French expertise in a wide range of dairy products including cheese, butter and cream. Designed to make everyday moments more pleasurable, our products deliver on exceptional flavour and quality and are loved all over the world. Savour life’s simple pleasures with Président.

Président French Slightly Block Butter is made in Normandy from high quality cream which helps give it a distinctive smooth texture and a rich creamy taste. Designed for food lovers and cooks, our versatile butter is perfect for all cooking and baking occasions - especially delicious in sponge cake or buttercream and perfect for savoury pastries and sauces. For more inspiration about the French Good Life visit www.president.uk.com

French slightly salted block butter Made with the finest milk and cream A distinctive smooth texture and a rich creamy taste Delicious in sponge cakes, butter cream and savoury pastries Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

Butter (Milk), Salt 1.5g, Typical Fat content 81%

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Produce of

Produced in France using EU cream

Net Contents

250g