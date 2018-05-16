By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Barny Milk Kids Sponge Bear 5 Pack 150G

image 1 of Barny Milk Kids Sponge Bear 5 Pack 150G
£ 1.69
£1.13/100g
Each 30 g serving contains
  • Energy488 kJ 116 kcal
    6%
  • Fat4.6 g
    7%
  • Saturates0.7 g
    4%
  • Sugars8.9 g
    10%
  • Salt0.19 g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1626 kJ

Product Description

  • Soft cocoa sponge cake with milk flavoured filling (28 %).
  • An exciting bear-shaped cocoa sponge snack with a delicious milk flavoured filling, providing a little discovery in every bite.
  • Discover the world of Barny
  • He's a playful bear with a milk flavoured centre, baked with quality ingredients such as:
  • Flour, eggs and milk
  • Carefully baked with ingredients including wheat, flour, milk and eggs
  • Barny comes in a pack of 5 individually wrapped portions
  • Sponge bears with a hidden milk flavoured centre
  • With natural vanilla flavouring
  • No artificial colours and no artificial preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour 23.5 %, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Eggs 12.5 %, Rapeseed Oil, Stabiliser (Glycerol), Skimmed Milk Powder 3.8 %, Whole Milk Powder 2.5 %, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder 1.8 %, Wheat Starch, Dextrose, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Potassium Carbonates), Glucose Syrup, Emulsifiers (Lactic and Fatty Acid Esters of Glycerol, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Salt, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Thickener (Guar Gum), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Keep in a cool, dry place

Number of uses

1 pack = 5 soft cakes

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • UK Freephone: 0800-783-7106
  • Ireland Freephone: 1800 600 858
  • www.barnyworld.co.uk

Net Contents

5 x 30g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g30 g%* / 30 g
Energy 1626 kJ488 kJ
-387 kcal116 kcal6 %
Fat 15 g4.6 g7 %
of which Saturates 2.3 g0.7 g4 %
Carbohydrate 58 g17 g7 %
of which Sugars 30 g8.9 g10 %
Fibre 1.2 g0.4 g-
Protein 6.1 g1.8 g4 %
Salt 0.62 g0.19 g3 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

