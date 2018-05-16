Barny Milk Kids Sponge Bear 5 Pack 150G

- Energy488 kJ 116 kcal6%
- Fat4.6 g7%
- Saturates0.7 g4%
- Sugars8.9 g10%
- Salt0.19 g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1626 kJ
Product Description
- Soft cocoa sponge cake with milk flavoured filling (28 %).
- An exciting bear-shaped cocoa sponge snack with a delicious milk flavoured filling, providing a little discovery in every bite.
- Discover the world of Barny
- He's a playful bear with a milk flavoured centre, baked with quality ingredients such as:
- Flour, eggs and milk
- Carefully baked with ingredients including wheat, flour, milk and eggs
- Barny comes in a pack of 5 individually wrapped portions
- Sponge bears with a hidden milk flavoured centre
- With natural vanilla flavouring
- No artificial colours and no artificial preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour 23.5 %, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Eggs 12.5 %, Rapeseed Oil, Stabiliser (Glycerol), Skimmed Milk Powder 3.8 %, Whole Milk Powder 2.5 %, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder 1.8 %, Wheat Starch, Dextrose, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Potassium Carbonates), Glucose Syrup, Emulsifiers (Lactic and Fatty Acid Esters of Glycerol, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Salt, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Thickener (Guar Gum), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts
Storage
Keep in a cool, dry place
Number of uses
1 pack = 5 soft cakes
Name and address
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- UK Freephone: 0800-783-7106
- Ireland Freephone: 1800 600 858
- www.barnyworld.co.uk
Net Contents
5 x 30g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|30 g
|%* / 30 g
|Energy
|1626 kJ
|488 kJ
|-
|387 kcal
|116 kcal
|6 %
|Fat
|15 g
|4.6 g
|7 %
|of which Saturates
|2.3 g
|0.7 g
|4 %
|Carbohydrate
|58 g
|17 g
|7 %
|of which Sugars
|30 g
|8.9 g
|10 %
|Fibre
|1.2 g
|0.4 g
|-
|Protein
|6.1 g
|1.8 g
|4 %
|Salt
|0.62 g
|0.19 g
|3 %
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
