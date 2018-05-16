By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Barny Chocolate Kids Sponge Bear 5 Pack 150G

image 1 of Barny Chocolate Kids Sponge Bear 5 Pack 150G
£ 1.69
£1.13/100g
Each 30 g serving contains
  • Energy495 kJ 118 kcal
    6%
  • Fat4.7 g
    7%
  • Saturates0.9 g
    5%
  • Sugars8.7 g
    10%
  • Salt0.17 g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1650 kJ

Product Description

  • Soft sponge cake with chocolate filling (30 %).
  • An exciting bear-shaped sponge snack with a delicious chocolate filling, providing a little discovery in every bite.
  • Discover the world of Barny
  • He's a playful bear with a cheeky chocolate centre.
  • We bake them with quality ingredients such as:
  • Flour, eggs milk and chocolate
  • Carefully baked with ingredients including wheat, flour, milk, chocolate and eggs
  • Barny comes in a pack of 5 individually wrapped portions
  • Sponge bears with a hidden chocolate centre
  • With natural flavouring
  • No artificial colours and no artificial preservatives
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour 23.6 %, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Eggs 12.3 %, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Chocolate 6 % [Cocoa Paste, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Stabiliser (Glycerol), Wheat Starch, Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder 1.1 %, Whole Milk Powder 0.8 %, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Potassium Carbonates), Glucose Syrup, Emulsifiers (Lactic and Fatty Acid Esters of Glycerol, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder 0.3 %, Salt, Natural Vanilla Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Keep in a cool, dry place

Number of uses

5 soft cakes/pack

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • UK Freephone: 0800-783-7106
  • Ireland Freephone: 1800 600 858
  • www.barnyworld.co.uk

Net Contents

5 x 30g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g30 g%* / 30 g
Energy 1650 kJ495 kJ
-393 kcal118 kcal6 %
Fat 16 g4.7 g7 %
of which Saturates 3.0 g0.9 g5 %
Carbohydrate 60 g18 g7 %
of which Sugars 29 g8.7 g10 %
Fibre 1.3 g0.4 g-
Protein 5.0 g1.5 g3 %
Salt 0.58 g0.17 g3 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

