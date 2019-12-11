By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Crosta & Mollica Torines Breadsticks 120G

Crosta & Mollica Torines Breadsticks 120G
£ 0.87
£0.73/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Breadsticks with Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • These thin and delicate breadsticks are a traditional type of grissini from Turin.
  • 'Eat it the Italian way'
  • A classic Italian appetiser. Serve with drinks or as part of an Italian antipasto board.
  • 'Altogether Italian'
  • 'Food is our passion. We make authentic Italian food that brings friends and family all together.'
  • Extra fine grissini with extra virgin olive oil
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (7%), Yeast, Sea Salt, Malted Wheat Flour

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Sesame Seeds and Milk

Storage

Sealed in a cool, dry place.Best Before: See Base.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Crosta & Mollica Ltd.,
  • 189 Stonhouse Street,
  • London,
  • SW4 6BB.

Return to

  • Crosta & Mollica Ltd.,
  • 189 Stonhouse Street,
  • London,
  • SW4 6BB.
  • www.crostamollica.com

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy:1650kJ/390kcal
Fat:6.1g
of which saturates:2.5g
Carbohydrate:73g
of which sugars:1.7g
Fibre:3.7g
Protein:10.9g
Salt:2.30g

