Crosta & Mollica Torines Breadsticks 120G
- Breadsticks with Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- These thin and delicate breadsticks are a traditional type of grissini from Turin.
- 'Eat it the Italian way'
- A classic Italian appetiser. Serve with drinks or as part of an Italian antipasto board.
- 'Altogether Italian'
- 'Food is our passion. We make authentic Italian food that brings friends and family all together.'
- Extra fine grissini with extra virgin olive oil
- Pack size: 120g
Wheat Flour, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (7%), Yeast, Sea Salt, Malted Wheat Flour
- May also contain Sesame Seeds and Milk
Sealed in a cool, dry place.Best Before: See Base.
Made in Italy
- Crosta & Mollica Ltd.,
- 189 Stonhouse Street,
- London,
- SW4 6BB.
- www.crostamollica.com
120g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy:
|1650kJ/390kcal
|Fat:
|6.1g
|of which saturates:
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate:
|73g
|of which sugars:
|1.7g
|Fibre:
|3.7g
|Protein:
|10.9g
|Salt:
|2.30g
