Tresemme Power Dryer 2200

Rubbish
Poor quality, changeable end has melted.
lightweight.
Very happy so far. Light with a good length of flex. Dries my hair quicker than my old one.
Awful cheap hairdryer
Just bought this. Used it twice. Feels very cheaply made and the switch doesn’t work properly. Awaiting hearing from Tesco to return it!
Great , powerful and lightweight.
Long flex, lightweight and powerful. Quality dryer.
Adequate
This is a decent hair dryer that has plenty of power. Maybe I was just unlucky but the back guard kept falling off so I returned it in the end. It was a shame and I probably would have given this HD a second chance and re-ordered but I needed on asap so chose a different one!
Fantastic value for money
fantastic quality, drys hair quickly and leaves it in a great condition. Amazing quality for the value.
Good Value
Excellent value for money. Item has a good length of lead and is light.
Great Hairdryer
I have long thick hair and used to dread drying my hair. But drying time has been cut in half with this hairdryer. Love it. Great price too!
Bit disappointed
Not really happy with hairdryer ☹️ 3 settings for drying. One too cool one too hot! Will start breaking hair if used on the hottest, but if I use lower settings doesn’t do the job...will have to invest in a new hairdryer again!!
Great value hairdryer
Bought this for my son and very pleased with quality and value for money