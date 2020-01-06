Tresemme Power Dryer 2200

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
4.5(247)Write a review
Product Description

  • TRESemmé® Power hairdryer
  • 2 heat and 2 speed settings plus cold shot
  • Includes concentrator nozzle for style precision
  • Achieve a high shine, frizz-free finish with the TRESemmé power dryer, complete with super smoothing tourmaline-ceramic and ionic technology. A 2200W output along with 2 heat/speed and cool settings lets you enjoy ultra-fast drying for salon-quality results. The slim concentrator nozzle enables you to focus the airflow for targeted styling, while a 1m cord length provides flexible drying.
  • 2200W power output
  • 2 heat settings
  • 1m cord length

Information

Rubbish

1 stars

Poor quality, changeable end has melted.

lightweight.

4 stars

Very happy so far. Light with a good length of flex. Dries my hair quicker than my old one.

Awful cheap hairdryer

1 stars

Just bought this. Used it twice. Feels very cheaply made and the switch doesn’t work properly. Awaiting hearing from Tesco to return it!

Great , powerful and lightweight.

5 stars

Long flex, lightweight and powerful. Quality dryer.

Adequate

3 stars

This is a decent hair dryer that has plenty of power. Maybe I was just unlucky but the back guard kept falling off so I returned it in the end. It was a shame and I probably would have given this HD a second chance and re-ordered but I needed on asap so chose a different one!

Fantastic value for money

5 stars

fantastic quality, drys hair quickly and leaves it in a great condition. Amazing quality for the value.

Good Value

5 stars

Excellent value for money. Item has a good length of lead and is light.

Great Hairdryer

5 stars

I have long thick hair and used to dread drying my hair. But drying time has been cut in half with this hairdryer. Love it. Great price too!

Bit disappointed

2 stars

Not really happy with hairdryer ☹️ 3 settings for drying. One too cool one too hot! Will start breaking hair if used on the hottest, but if I use lower settings doesn’t do the job...will have to invest in a new hairdryer again!!

Great value hairdryer

5 stars

Bought this for my son and very pleased with quality and value for money

