Gopo Joint Health 120 Pack
- Capsules
- Gopo Joint Health
- Play A Valuable Role In The Care Of Joints
- Gopo? Has Been Available In Denmark For Years
- Gopo® Joint Health is a unique patented food supplement made from specially cultivated rose-hip.
- Long standing Scandinavian research projects, together with published scientific studies have established that rose-hip (Rosa Canina) with a high level of Gopo® may play a valuable role in the care of joints and joint tissues.
- A special patented manufacturing process is used to ensure that this product contains a high level of Gopo® - making a supplement with completely unique qualities.
- Gopo® Joint Health is also rich in Vitamin C which is essential for normal collagen formulation, needed by the body for healthy bones and cartilage.
- Rose-hip with vitamin C
- Original formula
- Helps maintain healthy & flexible joints
- From 100% natural rose-hip
- High level of key compound Gopo
- Rich in vitamin C which is essential for normal collagen formulation, needed by the body for healthy bones and cartilage
Manufactured in the UK using specially cultivated rose-hips from Hyben Vital, Denmark
- Directions 3-5 weeks: 3 capsules twice daily.
- Maintenance dosage: 2 capsules twice a day. Swallow with water, or split the capsule and sprinkle over food.
- Food supplements must not replace a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- Do not exceed the recommended intake.
- G. R. Lane Health Products Ltd.,
- Sisson Road,
- Gloucester,
- GL2 0GR,
- U.K.
120 x Capsules
