Tesco Finest 6 Mini Melton Mowbray Pork Pies 300G

£ 3.30
£1.10/100g
One pie
  • Energy755kJ 181kcal
    9%
  • Fat11.8g
    17%
  • Saturates4.3g
    22%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1510kJ / 362kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned uncured pork encased in a hot water crust pastry case.
  • 6 Melton Mowbray Pork Pies Our pork pies are baked by award winning experts in Leicestershire who have been crafting pies for nearly 200 years. Carefully selected cuts of British pork are coarsely minced for a meaty texture and enhanced with a rich bone stock jelly for flavour and succulence. Traditionally made hot water crust pastry gives a crisp finish.
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Pork (38%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pork Lard, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Pork Bonestock, Potato Starch, Pork Fat, Salt, Pasteurised Egg, Pork Gelatine, White Pepper, Nutmeg.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pie (50g)
Energy1510kJ / 362kcal755kJ / 181kcal
Fat23.7g11.8g
Saturates8.5g4.3g
Carbohydrate24.4g12.2g
Sugars1.4g0.7g
Fibre1.8g0.9g
Protein12.2g6.1g
Salt1.0g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

was dry tasteless hard (stale) nothing finest abou

1 stars

was dry tasteless hard (stale) nothing finest about this product.

Where did the jelly go?

2 stars

Maybe I have had two packets from a suspect batch, but although the pastry was crispy and firm, the sausage meat was rich and spicy, there was only air where the jelly should have been. I could not detect ANY jelly in any of the pies I tried, resulting in the type of dried out feeling experienced from hard boiled egg you. These are nearly impossible to eat without some form of additional lubrication, clearly a Quality Control problem.

Bring back Walkers pork pies

1 stars

Bloody awful , nowhere near as good as Walkers pork pies from the deli counter

Not for us but I’m sure many will love them.

3 stars

Not for us but I’m sure many will love them. These looked delicious. Quality of product is good. However, they were way too peppery and tasted greasy..... for our tastebuds.

