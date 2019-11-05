Tesco Finest 6 Mini Melton Mowbray Pork Pies 300G

was dry tasteless hard (stale) nothing finest abou
was dry tasteless hard (stale) nothing finest about this product.
Where did the jelly go?
Maybe I have had two packets from a suspect batch, but although the pastry was crispy and firm, the sausage meat was rich and spicy, there was only air where the jelly should have been. I could not detect ANY jelly in any of the pies I tried, resulting in the type of dried out feeling experienced from hard boiled egg you. These are nearly impossible to eat without some form of additional lubrication, clearly a Quality Control problem.
Bring back Walkers pork pies
Bloody awful , nowhere near as good as Walkers pork pies from the deli counter
Not for us but I’m sure many will love them.
Not for us but I’m sure many will love them. These looked delicious. Quality of product is good. However, they were way too peppery and tasted greasy..... for our tastebuds.