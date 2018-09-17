Wall's 4 Sausage Rolls 240G

Tasteless
Tasteless pastry wrapped around a tasteless beige/yellow paste. Threw away.
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pork (24%), Water, Palm Oil, Starch, Wheat Protein, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Dried Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Dextrose, Onion Powder, Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Yeast Extract, Coriander, Nutmeg, Sage, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Spice Extract, Flavouring, Herb Extracts, Antioxidant (Citric Acid)
Keep refrigerated, store below 5°C. Suitable for home freezingFreeze on day of purchase but not later than 2 days before use by date and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before use and consume within 24 hours. Once product has been defrosted do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Ensure food is piping hot before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging and place on a baking tray near the centre of a pre-heated oven at: 190°C / Fan 170°C Gas mark 5 15-18 Mins
Produced in the UK using Pork from Great Britain and the EU
4 x 240g ℮ Sausage Rolls
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 60g Roll
|Ref. Intake Per 60g Roll
|Energy
|1283kJ
|770kJ
|9%
|-
|307kcal
|184kcal
|Fat
|17.8g
|10.7g
|15%
|of which Saturates
|8.2g
|4.9g
|25%
|Carbohydrate
|26.9g
|16.1g
|of which Sugars
|2.1g
|1.3g
|1%
|Protein
|9g
|5.4g
|Salt
|0.98g
|0.59g
|10%
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
