By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Thompson's Signature Tea Bags 80S 250G

5(3)Write a review
Thompson's Signature Tea Bags 80S 250G
£ 2.00
£0.80/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Signature Blend 80 Tea Bags
  • Learn more about us online at: www.thompsonstea.com
  • Four Generations of Passionate Tea Makers
  • Our cherished blends have been passed down through four generations
  • Our signature blend celebrates the life & work of our great grandfather and his devotion to quality!
  • R.S. Thompson
  • Blending quality teas since 1896
  • As a tribute to our great grandfather R.S. Thompson and his uncompromising devotion to quality, we have faithfully recreated his original signature blend!
  • Check out many more of our blends.
  • Love your tea as much we do!
  • Great taste 2018
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Storage

Best before end: See base of pack

Number of uses

80 Count

Name and address

  • Our UK home:
  • Thompson's Family Teas Ltd.,
  • Carnforth Street,
  • Belfast,
  • BT5 4PJ.
  • Republic of Ireland:

Return to

  • We care about great tea:
  • We insist that you enjoy your tea in perfect condition! But in the unlikely event that you're not totally happy with it, return the best before panel with your enquiry to the address shown, stating when & where purchased.
  • Your statutory rights are unaffected.
  • Our UK home:
  • Thompson's Family Teas Ltd.,
  • Carnforth Street,
  • Belfast,
  • BT5 4PJ.
  • Republic of Ireland:
  • Thompson's Family Teas Ltd.,
  • Merrywell Industrial Estate,
  • Ballymount,

Net Contents

250g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Good Strong tea

5 stars

I usually buy clipper tea bags but these are cheaper and just as good they’re really strong tea bags which is good as my husband and son like strong tea so they got a thumbs up from them and they’re even better while on half price would definitely recommend if you’ve not tried them you should you’ll be pleasantly surprised

Best tea ever

5 stars

After trying this tea I will never drink any other brand again, Thompsons 'red packet' is even better (if you can find it) Tesco used to do the red packet sadly seem to have stopped, you likely wont find Thompson's signature blend any where else other than Tesco.

Superb flavour without tannin bite

5 stars

No astringent mouth feel, just soft singing FLAVOUR, even when brewed for a strong cuppa. Works well with soya milk. Once I tried this tea I was hooked and nothing else will DO.

Usually bought next

Thompson's Special Everyday 160 Tea Bags 500G

£ 3.00
£0.60/100g

Offer

Granulated Sugar 1Kg

£ 0.69
£0.69/kg

L'or. Coffee Classique 100G

£ 2.35
£2.35/100g

Offer

Nescafe Azera Americano Instant Coffee 100G

£ 2.74
£2.74/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here