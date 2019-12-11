Thompson's Signature Tea Bags 80S 250G

Good Strong tea
I usually buy clipper tea bags but these are cheaper and just as good they’re really strong tea bags which is good as my husband and son like strong tea so they got a thumbs up from them and they’re even better while on half price would definitely recommend if you’ve not tried them you should you’ll be pleasantly surprised
Best tea ever
After trying this tea I will never drink any other brand again, Thompsons 'red packet' is even better (if you can find it) Tesco used to do the red packet sadly seem to have stopped, you likely wont find Thompson's signature blend any where else other than Tesco.
Superb flavour without tannin bite
No astringent mouth feel, just soft singing FLAVOUR, even when brewed for a strong cuppa. Works well with soya milk. Once I tried this tea I was hooked and nothing else will DO.