By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Remington S6300 Straightener

4.5(70)Write a review
Remington S6300 Straightener
£ 20.00
£20.00/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Ceramic colour protect coating
  • Max heat-up temperature: 230 degree Celsius
  • Heat-up time of 15 seconds
  • The Remington Colour Protect Straightener is the hair tool colour fans have been waiting for and it’s a staple product in a haair stylist's kit bag. It actually protects hair against colour fading, so you can style your hair with super glossy results and keep your colour safe at the same time. Get ready for super straight styling without compromising your colour with the Remington Colour Protect Straightener S6300.

    The ultimate tool to achieve smooth, glossy and radiant styles, this smart straightener features an Ideal Ceramic Colour Protect Coating, giving you the freedom to style whilst protecting your colour. It features a clever coating on the ceramic plates, infused with micro conditioners that are transferred on to the hair whilst styling and cleverly locks in the colour to prevent fading caused by washing and exposure to UV light. You’ll be left with healthy looking, super shiny hair, just as radiant as the day it was coloured.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

70 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Light and easy to use, heats quickly.

5 stars

I bought this a month ago and I'm really pleased with it, I replaced it with my other Remington straighteners as I had been pleased with those also.

Excellent

5 stars

I bought the same straightener a few years ago for my daughter, which she has used almost every day. It heats up quickly and straightens hair easily with different temperatures.

Great for beginners!

5 stars

I bought this as my first straightener ever. It had good reviews everywhere on the web and had the features I was hoping for: dual voltage, ceramic coating, suitable for coloured hair. Finishes my short bob beautifully, takes no time to heat, love the sleek case with a strap for the cable, so far really pleased! Just make sure not to go too near your scalp with it so you won't get burned!

Great value and quality

5 stars

I purchased these same straighteners about 3 years ago and I still use them daily now..... I've just purchased another set for my step daughter to replace her broken GHDs as she prefers these!!

Good product.

4 stars

Bought this for my hols. Heats up very quickly. Pleased with this product.

PERFECT

5 stars

Bought these for my daughter and she is perfectly content with them. They heat up quickly and effectively straighten long hair.

Great, Compact and heat up quickly!

5 stars

Great buy, compact and easy to use and heated up rather quickly. I would definitely recommend them. They also look quite nice with the purple plates.

Does the job

3 stars

This is a basic straightening iron. It seems to work without any issue and the dial to alter the temperature is easy to use. The plastic material that the body of the iron is made of feels cheap but for a budget iron that does the job what do you expect?

Brilliant

5 stars

These are better than GHD's. I bought them as a gift for my mum and when I used them to curl my hair it stayed curled and didn't drop out like it normally does when I use the ghds. I had to buy myself some. Would definitely recommend these and already have even my mobile hairdresser has bought some.

just the job

5 stars

Remington colour straighteners are just what I wanted

1-10 of 70 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Closed Cup Mushrooms 300G

£ 0.95
£3.17/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here