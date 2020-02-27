Remington S6300 Straightener

Light and easy to use, heats quickly.
I bought this a month ago and I'm really pleased with it, I replaced it with my other Remington straighteners as I had been pleased with those also.
Excellent
I bought the same straightener a few years ago for my daughter, which she has used almost every day. It heats up quickly and straightens hair easily with different temperatures.
Great for beginners!
I bought this as my first straightener ever. It had good reviews everywhere on the web and had the features I was hoping for: dual voltage, ceramic coating, suitable for coloured hair. Finishes my short bob beautifully, takes no time to heat, love the sleek case with a strap for the cable, so far really pleased! Just make sure not to go too near your scalp with it so you won't get burned!
Great value and quality
I purchased these same straighteners about 3 years ago and I still use them daily now..... I've just purchased another set for my step daughter to replace her broken GHDs as she prefers these!!
Good product.
Bought this for my hols. Heats up very quickly. Pleased with this product.
PERFECT
Bought these for my daughter and she is perfectly content with them. They heat up quickly and effectively straighten long hair.
Great, Compact and heat up quickly!
Great buy, compact and easy to use and heated up rather quickly. I would definitely recommend them. They also look quite nice with the purple plates.
Does the job
This is a basic straightening iron. It seems to work without any issue and the dial to alter the temperature is easy to use. The plastic material that the body of the iron is made of feels cheap but for a budget iron that does the job what do you expect?
Brilliant
These are better than GHD's. I bought them as a gift for my mum and when I used them to curl my hair it stayed curled and didn't drop out like it normally does when I use the ghds. I had to buy myself some. Would definitely recommend these and already have even my mobile hairdresser has bought some.
just the job
Remington colour straighteners are just what I wanted