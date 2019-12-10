First Cape Special Cuvee Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl

I may have had a bad bottle., but it was undrinkab
I may have had a bad bottle., but it was undrinkable. Should have returned it.
Hard to understand the good reviews
The bulk of the reviews compliment this wine on its smoothness and wonderful flavours.Maybe I was unlucky and got a bad bottle but this is quite simply one of the worst wines I have ever tasted and that was backed up by the other 3 people who had the misfortune of trying it.My mouth and tongue simply burned as soon as I tasted it.Behind the burning sensation it is possible to detect a blackcurrant flavour but that's as far as it got.I have gone back to it at hourly intervals because I genuinely cannot believe how bad it is but each time it's the same.Simply awful.
most surprising
I have not experienced many wines from South Africa, but this First Cape Cabernet Sauvignon really surprised me, it has a wonderful taste, it's very smooth and just so deliscous = a wonderful wine.
Very enjoyable
Very enjoyable, lovely flavour, medium bodied, excellent value as purchased with a discount and even so good value at normal price..
Excellent Wine
The Cuvée was excellent,we had had it before,full bodied,ideal with steak
FIRST CAPE CABERNET
Pleasant enough with some fruit but no depth - another wine not worth full price.
First Cape Cuvee
A full bodied, easy to drink anytime wine. excellent value at half price.
First Cape Cabernet Sauvigion "Special Cuvee"
Whilst wondering along the wine aisle I notice this wine had been reduced 50% off and thought I would try a bottle, glad I did as I found it extremely smooth yet rich with a taste of blackcurrant. The label states full spicy fruit flavours, cannot say I thought it spicy, however it certainly tasted great as I then went back and purchased a dozen bottles which I am enjoying at my leisure, you would to if you were to try it.
Smooth and full bodied nectar if your luck is in
Full of flavour, rounded, smooth and very, very moorish if you get the right bottles of 2013 Vintage BUT, as I have discovered and complained bitterly to Tesco already over other supplies from other grape varieties, they mess with supplies so you can't rely on what will be delivered! Bottles in this case appear exactly the same as previously delicious purchased wine but strength has gone down from 14% to 13% and contents of bottle taste very, very different to the earlier lovely ones sampled of 14% ! 13% offerings taste young, thin and acidic in comparison and I have been very upset to have paid the same price for a delicious and smooth bottle to then be palmed off with a cheap, disguised poor substitute - a perfect way to loose custom!
Awful
Thin and acidic, very disappointed .Smells good on opening bottle ..fresh and fruity but tastes awful. The cheapest australian red in Tesco is better than this.