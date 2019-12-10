By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
First Cape Special Cuvee Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl

3.5(19)Write a review
image 1 of First Cape Special Cuvee Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl
£ 5.50
£5.50/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Cabernet Sauvignon - Red South African Wine
  • The beautiful vineyards of the floral kingdom of the Western Cape are famed for their fresh and fruity expression of the Cabernet Sauvignon grape
  • This Cabernet Sauvignon is grown in our beautiful Breede River vineyards and has classic aromas of fresh mint and blackcurrant with elegant and full spicy fruit flavours. Great for sharing over Sunday lunch.
  • Wine of Western Cape, South Africa
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  This Cabernet Sauvignon is grown in our beautiful Breede River vineyards and has classic aromas of fresh mint and blackcurrant with elegant and full spicy fruit flavours.

Region of Origin

Western Cape

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

14% vol

Producer

FirstCape

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

David Smit

Country

South Africa

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Cabernet Sauvignon

Vinification Details

  • The grapes are fermented at a low temperature to retain the fresh, crisp nature of the wine. Left un-oaked so that the natural fruit flavours can shine through.

History

  • Our wines are all grown and produced by a dynamic team of neighbouring farmers, all co-owners of the FirstCape brand. We believe this is the best way to guarantee the quality of FirstCape, as they care more about the wines from the vine to the shelf.

Regional Information

  • Our FirstCape wines are all made from grapes grown in the Western Cape of South Africa, throughout the beautiful Breede River Valley, just an hour's drive from Cape Town.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Wine of South Africa

Name and address

  • Firstcape,
  • Watergat Pad,
  • Simondium,
  • 7670,
  • South Africa.
  • Bottled by:

Importer address

  • Brandphoenix Ltd,
  • Shakespeare House,
  • 168 Lavender Hill,
  • London,
  • SW11 5TG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Brandphoenix Ltd,
  • Shakespeare House,
  • 168 Lavender Hill,
  • London,
  • SW11 5TG,
  • UK.
  • www.firstcape.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

19 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

I may have had a bad bottle., but it was undrinkab

1 stars

I may have had a bad bottle., but it was undrinkable. Should have returned it.

Hard to understand the good reviews

1 stars

The bulk of the reviews compliment this wine on its smoothness and wonderful flavours.Maybe I was unlucky and got a bad bottle but this is quite simply one of the worst wines I have ever tasted and that was backed up by the other 3 people who had the misfortune of trying it.My mouth and tongue simply burned as soon as I tasted it.Behind the burning sensation it is possible to detect a blackcurrant flavour but that's as far as it got.I have gone back to it at hourly intervals because I genuinely cannot believe how bad it is but each time it's the same.Simply awful.

most surprising

5 stars

I have not experienced many wines from South Africa, but this First Cape Cabernet Sauvignon really surprised me, it has a wonderful taste, it's very smooth and just so deliscous = a wonderful wine.

Very enjoyable

4 stars

Very enjoyable, lovely flavour, medium bodied, excellent value as purchased with a discount and even so good value at normal price..

Excellent Wine

4 stars

The Cuvée was excellent,we had had it before,full bodied,ideal with steak

FIRST CAPE CABERNET

3 stars

Pleasant enough with some fruit but no depth - another wine not worth full price.

First Cape Cuvee

4 stars

A full bodied, easy to drink anytime wine. excellent value at half price.

First Cape Cabernet Sauvigion "Special Cuvee"

5 stars

Whilst wondering along the wine aisle I notice this wine had been reduced 50% off and thought I would try a bottle, glad I did as I found it extremely smooth yet rich with a taste of blackcurrant. The label states full spicy fruit flavours, cannot say I thought it spicy, however it certainly tasted great as I then went back and purchased a dozen bottles which I am enjoying at my leisure, you would to if you were to try it.

Smooth and full bodied nectar if your luck is in

4 stars

Full of flavour, rounded, smooth and very, very moorish if you get the right bottles of 2013 Vintage BUT, as I have discovered and complained bitterly to Tesco already over other supplies from other grape varieties, they mess with supplies so you can't rely on what will be delivered! Bottles in this case appear exactly the same as previously delicious purchased wine but strength has gone down from 14% to 13% and contents of bottle taste very, very different to the earlier lovely ones sampled of 14% ! 13% offerings taste young, thin and acidic in comparison and I have been very upset to have paid the same price for a delicious and smooth bottle to then be palmed off with a cheap, disguised poor substitute - a perfect way to loose custom!

Awful

1 stars

Thin and acidic, very disappointed .Smells good on opening bottle ..fresh and fruity but tastes awful. The cheapest australian red in Tesco is better than this.

1-10 of 19 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

