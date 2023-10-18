Clearblue Digital Ovulation Test Kit 10 Tests 1 month supply/10 ovulation test sticks Accurately identifies the best 2 days to conceive Clear results within 3 minutes

Trying for a baby? Get pregnant faster (1). This simple at home ovulation kit is proven to help you get pregnant, by accurately pinpointing your 2 best days to get pregnant each cycle. The ovulation stick shows a clear smiley face on the digital display when your LH surge has been detected, so you know that today and tomorrow are your best 2 days when you’re trying for a baby. When trying to get pregnant using sperm friendly fertility lubricant, taking folic acid or pre-pregnancy vitamins is all good advice, but it’s really important to have sex at the right time during your cycle. The few days leading up to and including the day of ovulation are the only days each cycle when a woman can get pregnant. Unlike basal body temperature (BBT) charting, ovulation predictor kits detect the rise in luteinising hormone (LH test) - a key fertility hormone that rises prior to ovulation - to accurately detect the days before, and not after ovulation. Whilst ovulation test strips are widely available, in a study in the UK 7/10 women found strips were not easy to use. (111 women using and reading different test types.). The Clearblue ovulation assay has been validated by ultrasound. A study of 40 women found a 96% agreement with ovulation observed by ultrasound. Data on file. (1) Vs not using any method.

Get pregnant faster (1): at home urine test which pinpoints your 2 most fertile days, to maximise your chances of getting pregnant Over 99% accurate at detecting the luteinising hormone (LH) surge. Hormones are a more accurate predictor of ovulation than basal body temperature (BBT), which only rises after ovulation Easy to read: the only brand giving a unique digital ‘smiley face’ when it detects the LH surge in your urine, prior to ovulation Once your LH surge is detected make love at any time during the following 48 hours to maximise your chances of getting pregnant No. 1 UK Doctor recommended brand in a survey of doctors in the UK (data on file). Providing pregnancy tests, ovulation kits and fertility tests for women for over 30 years 1 Digital Holder and 10 Clearblue Digital Ovulation Test Sticks included Personal Advisors: should you have any questions about this product, our team are available 07:00 – 15:00 hrs Mon-Fri, excluding Bank Holidays

Ingredients

1 Digital Holder and 10 Test Sticks

Preparation and Usage