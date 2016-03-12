Clearblue Digital Ovulation Test 10 Pack

Good
Been looking for them for a while. Cheapest one I found.
Great results
I bought this last month for my wife as she only trust this brand and quite happy with the product.
1 Digital Holder, 10 Test Sticks
China
Clearblue Advanced Digital Ovulation Test is not intended for contraceptive use or if you do not have menstrual cycles. It is not suitable if you have recently been pregnant, reached the menopause, have polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) or are taking certain fertility drugs. Women with medically diagnosed fertility problems should ask their doctor if the product is suitable for them. Clearblue is a trade mark of SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH (‘SPD’). Copyright 2020 SPD. All rights reserved.
