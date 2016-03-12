Clearblue Digital Ovulation Test 10 Pack

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
  • 1 month supply/10 ovulation test sticks
  • Accurately identifies the 4 best days to conceive naturally
  • Tracks 2 key fertility hormones
  • Trying for a baby? Clearblue Advanced Digital Ovulation kit is the only test to typically identify 4 or more fertile days (1) when you have the best chances to get pregnant naturally each cycle. By accurately tracking 2 key fertility hormones, estrogen and luteinising hormone, this ovulation test identifies 2 peak fertility days, but also additional high fertility days before that. This means you have more opportunities to get pregnant - at least twice as many as with any other ovulation test(1). Unlike basal body temperature (BBT) charting, ovulation predictor kits detect the rise in luteinisning hormone that rises prior to ovulation to accurately detect the days before, and not after ovulation. Clearblue Advanced also detects estrogen which rises prior to the LH surge to detect more fertile days.  Because your partner’s sperm can survive in your body for up to 5 days, you can actually become pregnant by having intercourse during the days leading up to ovulation. Have intercourse on high and peak fertility days to maximise your chances of getting pregnant. The clear digital display gives you a Clearblue smiley face when it identifies your best days to get pregnant so you know your body is ready. Clearblue Advanced Digital tested over 99% accurate at detecting the LH surge. (1) In a study of 87 women, 4 or more fertile days were identified in 80% of cycles using actual cycle length (2012)
  • The only test to typically identify 4 or more fertile days for more opportunities to get pregnant – at least 2x any other ovulation test (1)
  • Make love on High and Peak Fertility days to maximise your chances of getting pregnant
  • Identifies additional high fertility days that no other test can, so you have more opportunities to get pregnant
  • Clear results, the unique Clearblue ‘smiley face’ appears on your fertile days
  • No.1 UK Doctor recommended brand in a survey of doctors in the UK (data on file). Providing pregnancy tests, ovulation kits and fertility tests for women for over 30 years
  • Can adjust every time you test according to your unique hormone profile
  • Over 99% accurate at detecting the LH surge
  • Easy to use vs ovulation test strips - in a UK study, 7/10 women found ‘strips’ were not ‘easy to use’ (111 women using and reading different test types)

1 Digital Holder, 10 Test Sticks

China

  • Read the enclosed leaflet before use. For self-testing at home. For in vitro diagnostic use only. Keep out of the reach of children. Do not reuse test sticks. Store between 2° – 30°C.

  • Clearblue Advanced Digital Ovulation Test is not intended for contraceptive use or if you do not have menstrual cycles. It is not suitable if you have recently been pregnant, reached the menopause, have polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) or are taking certain fertility drugs. Women with medically diagnosed fertility problems should ask their doctor if the product is suitable for them.
  • Clearblue is a trade mark of SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH (‘SPD’). Copyright 2020 SPD. All rights reserved.

  • SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH,
  • Route de St Georges 47,
  • 1213 Petit-Lancy,
  • Geneva,
  • Switzerland

  • Customer Support,
  • SPD Development Company Ltd,
  • Clearblue Innovation Centre,
  • Priory Business Park,
  • Bedford,
  • MK44 3UP.
  • UK:  0800 917 2710, IE:  1800 812 607
  • Advisors available 07:00 – 15:00hrs Mon-Fri. Free from landlines. Calls are recorded and monitored for quality purposes. Please be ready to quote the LOT number.

Good

4 stars

Been looking for them for a while. Cheapest one I found.

Great results

5 stars

I bought this last month for my wife as she only trust this brand and quite happy with the product.

