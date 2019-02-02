Ginsters Peppered Steak Slice 170G

Lovely Pie ever.
I love Ginsters Peppered Steak is great I really like the pie.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1159kJ/279kcal
British Beef (24%), Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oil (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Potato, Onion, West Country Double Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Egg, Salt, Pepper, Yeast Extract, Beef Stock, Milk, Garlic Purée, Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Beef Fat
Keep refrigeratedSuitable for home freezing Freeze before use by date Consume within 1 month To eat cold, defrost thoroughly and consume within 24 hours. Do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Heating Guidelines: Remove all packaging. For best results oven bake.
These are guidelines only, appliances may vary. Please ensure food is piping hot before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: 1 Pre-heat oven 180°C, Fan 160°C, Gas 4.
2 Simply place on a baking tray.
3 Bake 30-35 mins.
Oven cook
Instructions: 1 Pre-heat oven 180°C, Fan 160°C, Gas 4.
2 Simply place on a baking tray.
3 Bake 20-25 mins.
170g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1159kJ/279kcal
|Fat
|18.1g
|Saturates
|8.0g
|Carbohydrate
|20.2g
|Sugar
|1.1g
|Protein
|8.1g
|Salt
|0.76g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019