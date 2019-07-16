By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ginsters Chicken And Mushroom Slice 170G

Write a review
Ginsters Chicken And Mushroom Slice 170G
£ 1.75
£1.03/100g
Each slice contains
  • Energy1797kJ 432kcal
    21%
  • Fat26.0g
    37%
  • Saturates12.6g
    63%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt1.49g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1057kJ/254kcal

Product Description

  • British chicken breast in a West Country cream sauce with sliced mushroom, potato and onion wrapped in light puff pastry.
  • We've been baking pastry from our home in Cornwall since 1969
  • We're proud to use only 100% British farmed chicken
  • We buy our veg locally from Hay Farm, Cornwall whenever we can
  • We never add artificial ingredients (flavours, colours or preservatives)
  • A taste of Cornwall
  • 100% British farmed chicken
  • Source of protein
  • No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 170g
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), British Chicken Breast (23%), Vegetable Oil (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Mushroom (10%), Potato, West Country Double Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Onion, Egg, Salt, Chicken Bouillon (Chicken, Salt, Yeast Extract, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Spices), Milk, Parsley, White Pepper, Ground Mustard Seeds

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Mustard, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigeratedSuitable for home freezing Freeze before use by date Consume within 1 month To eat cold, defrost thoroughly and consume within 24 hours. Do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Heating Guidelines: Remove all packaging. For best results oven bake.
These are guidelines only, appliances may vary. Please ensure food is piping hot before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: 1 Pre-heat oven 180°C, Fan 160°C, Gas 4.
2 Simply place on a baking tray.
3 Bake 30-35 mins.

Oven cook
Instructions: 1 Pre-heat oven 180°C, Fan 160°C, Gas 4.
2 Simply place on a baking tray.
3 Bake 20-25 mins.

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy this slice hot or cold

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Whilst every due care is taken in the preparation of this product, it may contain chicken bones.

Name and address

  • Ginsters,
  • Callington,
  • Cornwall,
  • PL17 7XG.

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1057kJ/254kcal
Fat 15.3g
Saturates 7.4g
Carbohydrate 19.9g
Sugar1.0g
Protein 8.5g
Salt 0.88g

Safety information

Whilst every due care is taken in the preparation of this product, it may contain chicken bones.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

So good, it's the only reason I shop online.

5 stars

So good, it's the only reason I shop online.

