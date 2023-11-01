Ginsters Cheddar & Onion Slice 170G

West Country mature cheddar cheese with potato and onion in a creamy sauce and a hint of wholegrain mustard, encased in light puff pastry.

Our expert chefs have combined West Country mature Cheddar cheese with locally sourced potatoes and onions in a classic cream sauce, seasoned with a hint of wholegrain mustard. All encased in golden baked puff pastry for a delicious slice. - Suitable for vegetarians - Made with 100% West Country Cheddar cheese - We never add artificial ingredients (flavours, colours, or preservatives) - We source local British farmed vegetables from Hay Farm in Cornwall, 15 miles from our bakery (where possible) - I am ready to eat cold, but I’m even better if you warm me up in an oven (15-20 mins) or air fryer (8-11 mins) - Suitable for home freezing if you want to enjoy me later - We only use sustainably sourced palm oil (RSPO certified) Leave a review and let us know your thoughts on our Cheese & Onion Slice.

At Ginsters, dedication to quality is in everything we do. We only use 100% British meat and source our vegetables locally, where possible, never adding any artificial additives, colours or flavours. With over 50 years of craft and expertise in baking, our chefs are passionate about creating the best recipes. Whether that's the nation's favourite original Cornish Pasty, or our world flavour inspired bakes range, we want everyone to enjoy that unmistakable Ginsters tastiness.

Suitable for vegetarians and vegans No artificial flavours, colours, or preservatives Ready to eat cold, but even better warmed up in an oven (15-20 mins) or air fryer (8-11 mins)

Pack size: 170G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Potato, West Country Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (13%), Vegetable Oil (Palm, Rapeseed), Onion (11%), Water, West Country Single Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Salt, Egg, Milk, Tapioca Starch, Mustard, White Wine Vinegar, Honey, Spices, Mustard Flour, Mustard Bran, Garlic Powder

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

170g ℮

Additives