We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Ginsters Cheddar & Onion Slice 170G
image 1 of Ginsters Cheddar & Onion Slice 170Gimage 2 of Ginsters Cheddar & Onion Slice 170G

Ginsters Cheddar & Onion Slice 170G

No ratings yet
Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Guideline Daily Amounts

This Slice Contains
Energy
2086kJ
501kcal
25%of the reference intake
Fat
33.5g

high

48%of the reference intake
Saturates
17.4g

high

87%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.9g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
1.58g

medium

26%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1227kJ/295kcal

West Country mature cheddar cheese with potato and onion in a creamy sauce and a hint of wholegrain mustard, encased in light puff pastry.
Our expert chefs have combined West Country mature Cheddar cheese with locally sourced potatoes and onions in a classic cream sauce, seasoned with a hint of wholegrain mustard. All encased in golden baked puff pastry for a delicious slice.- Suitable for vegetarians- Made with 100% West Country Cheddar cheese- We never add artificial ingredients (flavours, colours, or preservatives)- We source local British farmed vegetables from Hay Farm in Cornwall, 15 miles from our bakery (where possible)- I am ready to eat cold, but I’m even better if you warm me up in an oven (15-20 mins) or air fryer (8-11 mins)- Suitable for home freezing if you want to enjoy me later- We only use sustainably sourced palm oil (RSPO certified)Leave a review and let us know your thoughts on our Cheese & Onion Slice.
At Ginsters, dedication to quality is in everything we do. We only use 100% British meat and source our vegetables locally, where possible, never adding any artificial additives, colours or flavours.With over 50 years of craft and expertise in baking, our chefs are passionate about creating the best recipes. Whether that's the nation's favourite original Cornish Pasty, or our world flavour inspired bakes range, we want everyone to enjoy that unmistakable Ginsters tastiness.
Suitable for vegetarians and vegansNo artificial flavours, colours, or preservativesReady to eat cold, but even better warmed up in an oven (15-20 mins) or air fryer (8-11 mins)
Pack size: 170G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Potato, West Country Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (13%), Vegetable Oil (Palm, Rapeseed), Onion (11%), Water, West Country Single Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Salt, Egg, Milk, Tapioca Starch, Mustard, White Wine Vinegar, Honey, Spices, Mustard Flour, Mustard Bran, Garlic Powder

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

170g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

View all Sausage Rolls, Pasties & Slices

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here