Heck 6 97% Pork Sausages 400G

The real thing
These are the best sausages ever. Thin skins and really meaty sausage. Well worth the extra cost.
Bland and greasy sickening taste
Absolutely sickening greasy taste And just bland , no flavour at all Debbies and Andrews and porky whites Are far better tasting.
Enjoyed these
Nicest gluten free sausages I’ve brought so far.
Best sausages
Great sausages, very meaty and as I'm on a very low carb diet they are spot on.
Great for the fussy appetite
Never really liked sausage of any kind until I tried these. A bit pricey but worth it when they are the only sausages on the market that I actually like. Would defo recommend to those who are quite fussy with sausage
Heck they're nasty
these were really nasty, tasteless and with sharp bits of bone in them. i only bought them because you didn't have my usual, Debbie & Andrews sausages and you still don't have them. please bring back Debbie & Andrews sausages.
Nicest I've tasted in a long while.
Avoid...
The most dreadful sausages I've eaten. They were chewy and filled with white, fatty chunks. Hard to believe that they have such a high meat content, but I suppose it doesn't specify the cut of meat. These ended up in the bin, even the cats didn't want them.
Awful quality and massively overpriced. Do not rec
Awful quality and massively overpriced. Do not recommend.
Tasted like someone’s Johnson. Yuck.
