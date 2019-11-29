By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Heck 6 97% Pork Sausages 400G

3(17)Write a review
Heck 6 97% Pork Sausages 400G
£ 3.15
£7.88/kg

Product Description

  • Pork (97%) Sausages with Seasoning
  • At Heck, we do things our own way. We choose the finest ingredients, we make our food in small batches and we take our time over preparation. The result? Flavour you can swear by.
  • Made in small batches because we're big on flavour and quality
  • British by Heck
  • Gluten and dairy free
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

British Pork (97%), Seasoning (Salt, Rice Flour, Spices, Preservative (Sodium Sulphite), Sugar, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)), Filled into Calcium Alginate Casing

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten
  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase.Please use within one month. Defrost fully before cooking: do not refreeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging before cooking. Cooking instructions are a guide only from chilled. Ensure piping hot throughout before serving.

Grill
Instructions: Place on the middle shelf under a pre-heated medium hot grill for 16-18 minutes, turn occasionally.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan-fry for best results
Pre-heat a pan on a medium heat. Add a little oil and pan-fry for 13-15 minutes, turn occasionally.

Produce of

Produced in the UK using British pork

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Heck! Food Ltd,
  • Heck Q,
  • Kirklington,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • DL8 2NY.

Return to

  • Heck! Food Ltd,
  • Heck Q,
  • Kirklington,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • DL8 2NY.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (grilled)Per 2 sausages (117g) (grilled)
Energy 1182 kJ / 289 kcal1383 kJ / 338 kcal
Fat 21.9g25.6g
of which saturates 7.6g8.9g
Carbohydrate 1.2g1.4g
of which sugars 0.1g0.1g
Protein 20.3g23.8g
Salt 1.89g2.21g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

17 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

The real thing

5 stars

These are the best sausages ever. Thin skins and really meaty sausage. Well worth the extra cost.

Bland and greasy sickening taste

1 stars

Absolutely sickening greasy taste And just bland , no flavour at all Debbies and Andrews and porky whites Are far better tasting.

Enjoyed these

5 stars

Nicest gluten free sausages I’ve brought so far.

Best sausages

5 stars

Great sausages, very meaty and as I'm on a very low carb diet they are spot on.

Great for the fussy appetite

5 stars

Never really liked sausage of any kind until I tried these. A bit pricey but worth it when they are the only sausages on the market that I actually like. Would defo recommend to those who are quite fussy with sausage

Heck they're nasty

1 stars

these were really nasty, tasteless and with sharp bits of bone in them. i only bought them because you didn't have my usual, Debbie & Andrews sausages and you still don't have them. please bring back Debbie & Andrews sausages.

Nicest I've tasted in a long while.

5 stars

Nicest I've tasted in a long while.

Avoid...

1 stars

The most dreadful sausages I've eaten. They were chewy and filled with white, fatty chunks. Hard to believe that they have such a high meat content, but I suppose it doesn't specify the cut of meat. These ended up in the bin, even the cats didn't want them.

Awful quality and massively overpriced. Do not rec

1 stars

Awful quality and massively overpriced. Do not recommend.

Tasted like someone’s Johnson. Yuck.

1 stars

Tasted like someone’s Johnson. Yuck.

1-10 of 17 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Baking Potatoes Loose

£ 0.30
£1.00/kg

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 400G

£ 1.50
£0.38/100g

Heck Chicken 10 Italia Sausages 340G

£ 3.15
£9.27/kg

Tesco Unsmoked Thick Cut Back Bacon 300G

£ 1.95
£6.50/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here