Tesco Organic 2 Chicken Fillets 250-500G

Good. Great that the meat is tougher as it shows it came from an older chicken which grew at a natural pace and this is how chicken meat is actually supposed to be, those who want very soft meat should buy from the genetically modified chickens which are very fat which have very soft meat and which are killed at only 35 days old after they've so rapidly grown.
Avoid
Not good. Badly butchered and tough. Same applied to drumsticks and thighs.
I won't buy this again
Tough and stringy without much flavour. I've had far better organic chicken - this is just not worth the money in my humble opinion!
Chickenlicious
Superb flavour, tender, juicy, good value. Get more in stock please, your organic stock goes quickly at Dunmow store.