Thai Taste Palm Sugar 200G

£ 2.49
£1.25/100g

Product Description

  • Palm Sugar
  • For delicious recipes, visit www.ThaiTaste.co.uk
  • Every Thai Taste purchase supports Duang Prateep Foundation
  • Thai cuisine is famous for blending sweet, salty, spicy, sour and bitter flavours in one dish. Made in Thailand from boiled coconut palm sap and cane sugar, this classic Thai ingredient is widely used to balance flavours in savoury dishes, but it also irreplaceable for sweet.
  • Thai Taste... bringing restaurant quality to your kitchen.
  • Real Thai
  • Great taste 2016
  • All natural
  • For sweet & savoury
  • No artificial colours, flavourings or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Palm Sugar (85%), Cane Sugar

Allergy Information

  • Produced in a facility that also handles Peanuts, Nuts, Soybean and Sesame Seeds

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, transfer from inner pouch to tub, keep refrigerated and use within 4 months.Best before end: See lid.

Produce of

Specially manufactured in Thailand

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Specially manufactured for:
  • Empire Bespoke Foods Ltd.,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB5 6AG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Empire Bespoke Foods Ltd.,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB5 6AG,
  • UK.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving (5g)
Energy 1411 kJ/336 kcal71 kJ/17 kcal
Fat 0.1g0g
- of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate 83.5g4.2g
- of which sugars 83.5g4.2g
Protein 0.2g0g
Salt 0g0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

