Thai Taste Palm Sugar 200G

- Palm Sugar
- Thai cuisine is famous for blending sweet, salty, spicy, sour and bitter flavours in one dish. Made in Thailand from boiled coconut palm sap and cane sugar, this classic Thai ingredient is widely used to balance flavours in savoury dishes, but it also irreplaceable for sweet.
- No artificial colours, flavourings or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
- Pack size: 200G
Palm Sugar (85%), Cane Sugar
- Produced in a facility that also handles Peanuts, Nuts, Soybean and Sesame Seeds
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, transfer from inner pouch to tub, keep refrigerated and use within 4 months.Best before end: See lid.
Specially manufactured in Thailand
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Specially manufactured for:
- Empire Bespoke Foods Ltd.,
- Middlesex,
- UB5 6AG,
- UK.
200g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving (5g)
|Energy
|1411 kJ/336 kcal
|71 kJ/17 kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|0g
|- of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|83.5g
|4.2g
|- of which sugars
|83.5g
|4.2g
|Protein
|0.2g
|0g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
