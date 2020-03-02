By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Hp 301 Multipack Printer Ink

3.5(84)Write a review
£ 21.00
£21.00/each

Product Description

  • Tesco printer-ink cartridge
  • Prints approximately 330 pages in colour and 410 in black
  • Fade-resistant and smudge-free finish
  • These Tesco inkjet cartridges have been remanufactured in the UK to the highest standards and are fully guaranteed. This product replaces a HP301 Combo Pack.

    These cartridges are compatible with the following printer models: -

    Deskjet 1000 series, 1010, 1050/a series, 1512, 1514, 2050a series, 2050/s, 2054, 2510, 2514, 2540, 2542, 2543, 2544, 2547, 2548, 2549, 3000 series, 3050/a series, 3052a series, 3054a series. 3055a, 3057a, 3059a

    Envy e-AIO 4500, 4502, 4503, 4504, 4507, 4508, 5530, 5532, 5534

    Officejet 2622, 2624

    Officejet e-AIO 4632, 4634, 4636

Information

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

84 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Do Not Work,

1 stars

Incompatible with any HP printer. Phoned the helpline multiple times and still unable to print anything. Waste of money and Tesco should not be stocking products that clearly don't work. I wish i had come on here to read the reviews prior. Stay away!

it's Incompatible cartridge

1 stars

"Incompatible cartridge" was the message from my HP 3050 printer after several tried inserting a brand new Tesco 301 colour ink cartridge. It was just wast time for over 1 hour. The worse matter was 'TESCO Kingsway Dundee customer service' didn't refund even though this product has faulty. I will never buy the tesco brand inks forever. Please sale right products.

Stick with Hp!

1 stars

My printer does not recognise them.

Never again .In future I will pay the extra for o

1 stars

Never again .In future I will pay the extra for original inks.These were false economy.After only a short while they ran out of ink and were also not recognised by the printer.

TOTAL WASTE OF MONEY - NOT COMPATIBLE

1 stars

I purchased this as it was cheaper than the official HP Ink, however my printer shows an error "Black Cartridge: Used, Refilled or Counterfeit Cartridge Detected" - It will not print, it was a total waste of money. I bought the multi pack, I had already taken them out of the packaging and do not have the receipt. I now have an important document I want to print and I have no ink.... I will pay for the real thing next time. What a joke.

Do not buy - does not work.

1 stars

"Incompatible cartridge" was the message from my HP 2540 printer after inserting a brand new Tesco branded 301 colour ink cartridge. The printer refused to work so the cartridge is clearly not fit for purpose. Worse yet, the manager at the Tesco store where I purchased it a few months ago refused a refund. Disgraceful service from a normally reliable retailer, and a shocking product. Do not buy.

Smears with HP Envy 4500

1 stars

Smeared, no matter how much I cleaned the print heads and aligned. Utter rubbish - will be taking it back for a refund. Used with HP Envy 4500

Does not work incompatabile.

1 stars

It does not work. The printer says it is incompatabile. I have tried everything to clear it. Do not waste your money.

printer won’t accept the ink so wasted money

1 stars

Printer doesn’t recognize tesco ink

Bought the first set and wouldn't register that wa

1 stars

Bought the first set and wouldn't register that was exchanged the advisor said another customer brought back the same ones so I thought I would try again and the same problem Tesco should recall these items I am taking back today to refund or pay the extra for original hp ones this has been such a inconvenience .

