Tesco Hp 301 Multipack Printer Ink

Do Not Work,
Incompatible with any HP printer. Phoned the helpline multiple times and still unable to print anything. Waste of money and Tesco should not be stocking products that clearly don't work. I wish i had come on here to read the reviews prior. Stay away!
it's Incompatible cartridge
"Incompatible cartridge" was the message from my HP 3050 printer after several tried inserting a brand new Tesco 301 colour ink cartridge. It was just wast time for over 1 hour. The worse matter was 'TESCO Kingsway Dundee customer service' didn't refund even though this product has faulty. I will never buy the tesco brand inks forever. Please sale right products.
Stick with Hp!
My printer does not recognise them.
Never again .In future I will pay the extra for original inks.These were false economy.After only a short while they ran out of ink and were also not recognised by the printer.
TOTAL WASTE OF MONEY - NOT COMPATIBLE
I purchased this as it was cheaper than the official HP Ink, however my printer shows an error "Black Cartridge: Used, Refilled or Counterfeit Cartridge Detected" - It will not print, it was a total waste of money. I bought the multi pack, I had already taken them out of the packaging and do not have the receipt. I now have an important document I want to print and I have no ink.... I will pay for the real thing next time. What a joke.
Do not buy - does not work.
"Incompatible cartridge" was the message from my HP 2540 printer after inserting a brand new Tesco branded 301 colour ink cartridge. The printer refused to work so the cartridge is clearly not fit for purpose. Worse yet, the manager at the Tesco store where I purchased it a few months ago refused a refund. Disgraceful service from a normally reliable retailer, and a shocking product. Do not buy.
Smears with HP Envy 4500
Smeared, no matter how much I cleaned the print heads and aligned. Utter rubbish - will be taking it back for a refund. Used with HP Envy 4500
Does not work incompatabile.
It does not work. The printer says it is incompatabile. I have tried everything to clear it. Do not waste your money.
printer won’t accept the ink so wasted money
Printer doesn’t recognize tesco ink
Bought the first set and wouldn't register that was exchanged the advisor said another customer brought back the same ones so I thought I would try again and the same problem Tesco should recall these items I am taking back today to refund or pay the extra for original hp ones this has been such a inconvenience .