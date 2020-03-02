By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
4(25)Write a review
Tesco Epson E1806 Multipack Printer Ink
Product Description

  • Tesco printer-ink multipack
  • Prints approximately 175 pages in black and 180 in each colour \n
  • Fade-resistant and smudge-free finish
  • These Tesco inkjet cartridges have been remanufactured in the UK to the highest standards and are fully guaranteed. This product replaces an Epson T1806 Multi Pack.

Information

What a waste of money!

1 stars

I bought this based on the reviews and it is a waste of money. The printer keeps asking me to change the cartridge when it is still half full. Yes it is £6 cheaper than the Epson cartridge but when you can only use half the ink you end up paying more in the long run!!

Not working with my Epson XP225

1 stars

Installed as per instructions and tried to print an important document. Kept getting the error message that these are setup cartridges and are not to be used after the initial printer setup. Extensive googling reveals no answer to the problem. Hopefully I'll be able to get a full refund. I would recommend the product for other printers but take care when trying to use with an XP225.

East to use

4 stars

Works perfectly, same as the original Epson cartridges but much cheaper. Only issue is that it is often out of stock.

Not convinced !

1 stars

I always bought Epson ink but to save money bought the remanufactured ink. 3 cartridges leaked while inside the vacuum sealed packets so very messy when opened. Not convinced, cheap alternative, couldn't be bothered to return so bought a new printer ! May be a one off but will buy the real thing in future.

Great Price

5 stars

Excellent value for money, I have been using Tesco ink cartridges for several years without any print defects

Good value

5 stars

Although not be genuine Epson ink, printer sulks due to that. But once installed can see no difference

Excellent value

5 stars

Why pay more, does exactly what it says on the packet with no compatibility problems.

Good alternatve

4 stars

Good value printer pack. easy to install. ink colours good,

Great product

5 stars

Saves me a great deal of money over the year buying this product from tescos

Epsom Printer Ink at a great price

5 stars

I have just purchased this for my XP322 printer. It is a third of the price for the genuine article and does the same job. I watched that programme on tv re printer ink and was shocked at the details how Epsom sell their ink cartridges! Tesco in future for me.

1-10 of 25 reviews

