Tesco Epson E1806 Multipack Printer Ink

What a waste of money!
I bought this based on the reviews and it is a waste of money. The printer keeps asking me to change the cartridge when it is still half full. Yes it is £6 cheaper than the Epson cartridge but when you can only use half the ink you end up paying more in the long run!!
Not working with my Epson XP225
Installed as per instructions and tried to print an important document. Kept getting the error message that these are setup cartridges and are not to be used after the initial printer setup. Extensive googling reveals no answer to the problem. Hopefully I'll be able to get a full refund. I would recommend the product for other printers but take care when trying to use with an XP225.
East to use
Works perfectly, same as the original Epson cartridges but much cheaper. Only issue is that it is often out of stock.
Not convinced !
I always bought Epson ink but to save money bought the remanufactured ink. 3 cartridges leaked while inside the vacuum sealed packets so very messy when opened. Not convinced, cheap alternative, couldn't be bothered to return so bought a new printer ! May be a one off but will buy the real thing in future.
Great Price
Excellent value for money, I have been using Tesco ink cartridges for several years without any print defects
Good value
Although not be genuine Epson ink, printer sulks due to that. But once installed can see no difference
Excellent value
Why pay more, does exactly what it says on the packet with no compatibility problems.
Good alternatve
Good value printer pack. easy to install. ink colours good,
Great product
Saves me a great deal of money over the year buying this product from tescos
Epsom Printer Ink at a great price
I have just purchased this for my XP322 printer. It is a third of the price for the genuine article and does the same job. I watched that programme on tv re printer ink and was shocked at the details how Epsom sell their ink cartridges! Tesco in future for me.