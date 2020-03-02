By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Epson E1801 Black Printer Ink

5(9)Write a review
Tesco Epson E1801 Black Printer Ink
£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Tesco printer-ink cartridge
  • Prints approximately 175 pages in black \n
  • Replaces an Epson T1801 ink cartridges
  • This Tesco inkjet cartridge has been remanufactured in the UK to the highest standards and is fully guaranteed. This product replaces an Epson T1801 Black.

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

9 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Swift delivery to store

5 stars

This is reasonably priced and works well in our epson printer

epson ink

4 stars

just a normal cartridge of Epson black ink for a printer

Good Value

5 stars

Good Value printer cartridge for my Epson XP-412 that works just as well as manufacture own brand.

Bargain 5 stars

5 stars

Great bargain at this price less than half the price of a genuine cartridge and work perfectly

great price

5 stars

Thought I would try an alternative to the Epson ink. Work just the same and much cheaper.

Tesco replacement ink for Epson printer

5 stars

Tesco Ink much cheaper than an Epson product but works just the same as dearer product.

Tesco Epson Daisy ink

5 stars

Great item does exactly the same as genuine item for a lot less cost

Tesco "EPSON" ink cartridges

5 stars

I bought this and the multi pack. All inks are fine and as good as the proprietry ones. But they are far less expensive

Ideal for purpose

5 stars

The product is a great, cheaper alternative to the name brands

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here