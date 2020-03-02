Tesco Epson E1801 Black Printer Ink

Swift delivery to store
This is reasonably priced and works well in our epson printer
epson ink
just a normal cartridge of Epson black ink for a printer
Good Value
Good Value printer cartridge for my Epson XP-412 that works just as well as manufacture own brand.
Bargain 5 stars
Great bargain at this price less than half the price of a genuine cartridge and work perfectly
great price
Thought I would try an alternative to the Epson ink. Work just the same and much cheaper.
Tesco replacement ink for Epson printer
Tesco Ink much cheaper than an Epson product but works just the same as dearer product.
Tesco Epson Daisy ink
Great item does exactly the same as genuine item for a lot less cost
Tesco "EPSON" ink cartridges
I bought this and the multi pack. All inks are fine and as good as the proprietry ones. But they are far less expensive
Ideal for purpose
The product is a great, cheaper alternative to the name brands