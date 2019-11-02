Fray Bentos Steak & Kidney 425G

Rubbish
Lots of gravy, no meat.. well, enough to put on a teaspoon! Every few years FB takes more meat out. Used to keep this pie for emergencies, but never again. I gather other people have complained but instead of improving the pie and increasing the price a little, FB seem to have neglected the pie and reduced the price. Be warned... you are paying for an empty tin...
FANTASTIC! Not too salty, very tasty. Will definitely buy again.
Forget it!!
Cannot believe how poor this product has got since I last tried it. Meat just small scratchings and tasteless. Will not be buying again.
Disappointing.
This product used to be such a good buy,but unfortunately to hold down the price,Fray Bentos has reduced the steak and kidney content so it is barely enough for one person,certainly not enough for two.The content being made up with more gravy.I feel it would make more sense increasing the price of the product,and going back to their old content standard of the steak and kidney which used to be their hallmark. If they continue with this mind set,it will soon be just gravy with a pastry topping !!!
Not much steak or kidney.
Mostly pastry and gravy, not much steak or kidney. Need heavy duty tin opener to take lid off.