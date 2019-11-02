By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fray Bentos Steak & Kidney 425G

2.5(5)Write a review
Fray Bentos Steak & Kidney 425G
£ 2.00
£4.71/kg

Product Description

  • Beef and pork kidney in gravy topped with puff pastry
  • Why Not Try Our...
  • Meaty Puds
  • Available in 2 delicious flavours
  • Microwave in 3 mins!
  • Steak & Kidney and Just Steak!
  • Pack size: 425g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Wheat Gluten, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Beef (8%), Margarine (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)), Pork Kidney (7%), Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Onion Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Tomato Paste, Yeast Extract, Flavouring, White Pepper, Beef Extract, Chicory Extract, Sugar, Colour (Plain Caramel), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See centre of can base.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 1 Open
Remove lid using a robust can opener, we highly recommend both the Brabantia Essential Line and OXO Good Grips openers. Place opened can on a baking tray...
2 Cook
Place in a preheated oven (450°F/230°C/Gas mark 8). Bake for 25-30 minutes or until crust has risen and golden brown.
For Fan Assisted Ovens: Follow manufacturer's guidelines for temperature and cooking time.
Ensure product is piping hot before serving.

Preparation and Usage

  • Important: Remove lid before baking

Number of uses

This pie contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Although every effort is made to remove all bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Fray Bentos Foods,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • If you have any comments or require more information please contact:
  • Fray Bentos Foods,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.
  • Tel: 0800 389 8389

Net Contents

425g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) per 100g(as sold) per 1/2 pie (212.5g)
Energy 484kJ/1029kJ/
-115kcal244kcal
Fat 2.7g5.7g
of which saturates 0.3g0.6g
Carbohydrate 18.1g38.5g
of which sugars 0.4g0.9g
Fibre 0.6g1.3g
Protein 5.2g11.1g
Salt 0.77g1.64g
This pie contains 2 servings--

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION: Although every effort is made to remove all bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Rubbish

1 stars

Lots of gravy, no meat.. well, enough to put on a teaspoon! Every few years FB takes more meat out. Used to keep this pie for emergencies, but never again. I gather other people have complained but instead of improving the pie and increasing the price a little, FB seem to have neglected the pie and reduced the price. Be warned... you are paying for an empty tin...

FANTASTIC! Not too salty, very tasty. Will defin

5 stars

FANTASTIC! Not too salty, very tasty. Will definitely buy again.

Forget it!!

2 stars

Cannot believe how poor this product has got since I last tried it. Meat just small scratchings and tasteless. Will not be buying again.

Disappointing.

3 stars

This product used to be such a good buy,but unfortunately to hold down the price,Fray Bentos has reduced the steak and kidney content so it is barely enough for one person,certainly not enough for two.The content being made up with more gravy.I feel it would make more sense increasing the price of the product,and going back to their old content standard of the steak and kidney which used to be their hallmark. If they continue with this mind set,it will soon be just gravy with a pastry topping !!!

Not much steak or kidney.

2 stars

Mostly pastry and gravy, not much steak or kidney. Need heavy duty tin opener to take lid off.

