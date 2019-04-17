Fray Bentos Just Chicken Pie 425G

avoid
even worse than i remember. the mush i found within the gravy could not be described as chicken. should be relables gravy pie with soya much. dog food would have a higher meat count.
Disgusting.
Absolutely disgusting. Tasteless slime with a crispy pastry top. Only good for the birds.
Bland
If you want to make sure the pastry cooks through properly be sure to prick it all the way through with a fork to the bottom. I was really hoping for a roast chicken flavoured gravy with chunks of flavoursome chicken. Instead what we have is a bland and brittle pastry topping with a layer of bland brown sauce with bland chicken chunks. There's been no or little attempt to add any kind of seasoning whatsoever.