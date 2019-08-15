By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Oxy Powder Colours 1Kg

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Oxy Powder Colours 1Kg
£ 2.75
£2.75/kg

Product Description

  • Tesco oxy power stain remover colours.
  • Tesco Oxy Power Stain Remover Colours
  • Tough on stubborn stains With active oxygen technology
  • Designed to remove stubborn stains, even at 30 degrees; including red wine, blackcurrant juice, tea and coffee. Formulated for colours, but also effective on whites.
  • Pack size: 1KG

Information

Ingredients

Tesco oxy power stain remover colours contains amongst other ingredients: Oxygen based bleaching agents More than 30% Non- Ionic Surfactants, Anionic Surfactants Less than 5% Also contains: Enzymes and Perfume.

Storage

Store upright in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight and do not expose to high temperatures. Keep container tightly closed.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • 1 scoop = 30g. Pre-Soak: Wearing suitable gloves add: 1 Scoop/5L water along with your standard detergent Temperature 40-50°C Soak 1h max. (Wash as usual or rinse thoroughly). Use in washing machine: 1 x scoop to every wash, 2 x scoops for heavily soiled garments. Add your detergent as normal
  • Sort according to colour Pre-treat tough stains Load drum appropriately
  • Always follow washing instructions on garment or fabric care label. For the majority of garments this product is safe to use for the removal of stains. Check for colour fastness by testing a hidden area of the fabric. Rinse and allow to dry. Do not use on delicate fabrics, wool/silk/leather/upholstery or dry clean only garments. Do not use on finished or coated surfaces, for example wood, metal finishes etc. Do not soak fabrics with metal fasteners or flame-resistant finishes. Do not expose pre -treated or soaked fabrics to direct sunlight prior to washing. Do not use on garments that carry the phrase 'do not bleach' or equivalent care symbol.

Warnings

  • Wear protective gloves and eye protection.,
  • ,
  • ,
  • ,
  • ,
  • ,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1kg e

Safety information

  1. Corrosive
View more safety information

NO SIGNAL WORD Wear protective gloves and eye protection., , , , , ,

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Very good.

5 stars

Relly good removes stains on the first wash even if Dried on! Excellent Value for money. I highly recommend this product.10/10

Usually bought next

Tesco Oxi Stain Remover Spray 500Ml

£ 1.50
£3.00/litre

Tesco Oxi Powder Whites 1Kg

£ 2.75
£2.75/kg

Tesco Fabric Conditioner Pure 42 Washes 1.26L

£ 1.35
£1.08/litre

Tesco Kitchen Towel White 4 Roll

£ 2.20
£1.10/100sheet

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here