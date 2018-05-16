We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Yutaka Panko Breadcrumbs 180G

Yutaka Panko Breadcrumbs 180G
£ 1.99
£1.11/100g

Product Description

  • Japanese Style breadcrumb.
  • Discover more recipe inspiration at www.yutaka.london
  • Light, flaky and crispy, perfect as a coating for deep frying, or as crunchy toppings on salad.
  • Start Your Japanese Adventure
  • Yutaka means 'good harvest' and we celebrate all varieties of Japanese food. From simple ingredients, to authentic recipes, to fascinating new flavours, let our expertise and experience guide you on a journey of discovery.
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Yeast, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Allergens: see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened store in an airtight container.

Produce of

Product of China

Name and address

  • GB:
  • Tazaki Foods Ltd.,
  • 12 Innova Way,
  • Enfield,
  • EN3 7FL,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • GB:
  • Tazaki Foods Ltd.,
  • 12 Innova Way,
  • Enfield,
  • EN3 7FL,
  • U.K.
  • IE:
  • Tazaki Foods Ltd.,
  • The Black Church,
  • St. Mary's Place,
  • Dublin 7,
  • D07 P4AX,

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1534kJ/ 362kcal
Fat1.7g
of which saturates0.4g
Carbohydrates70g
of which sugars3.8g
Protein15g
Salt0.77g

