Yutaka Panko Breadcrumbs 180G

Product Description
- Japanese Style breadcrumb.
- Light, flaky and crispy, perfect as a coating for deep frying, or as crunchy toppings on salad.
- Start Your Japanese Adventure
- Yutaka means 'good harvest' and we celebrate all varieties of Japanese food. From simple ingredients, to authentic recipes, to fascinating new flavours, let our expertise and experience guide you on a journey of discovery.
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Yeast, Salt
Allergy Information
- Allergens: see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened store in an airtight container.
Produce of
Product of China
Name and address
- GB:
- Tazaki Foods Ltd.,
- 12 Innova Way,
- Enfield,
- EN3 7FL,
- U.K.
- IE:
- Tazaki Foods Ltd.,
- The Black Church,
- St. Mary's Place,
- Dublin 7,
- D07 P4AX,
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1534kJ/ 362kcal
|Fat
|1.7g
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|Carbohydrates
|70g
|of which sugars
|3.8g
|Protein
|15g
|Salt
|0.77g
