Starbucks Skinny Latte 220Ml

Starbucks Skinny Latte 220Ml
£ 1.70
£0.77/100ml

Product Description

  • Lactose free milk drink with Fairtrade certified Starbucks® Arabica coffee with added sweetener. UHT.
  • www.info.fairtrade.net
  • A chilled blend of bold espresso and lactose-free milk with no added sugar.
  • No added sugar*
  • *This product has 30% less sugar than most Latte Ice coffees. Contains naturally occurring sugars. Lactose <0.01g/100ml.
  • Fairtrade
  • Lactose free
  • Pack size: 220ml
  • Lactose free
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

1.1% Fat Milk (75%), Starbucks® Arabica Coffee (Water, Coffee Extract) (24.8%), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonates), Stabilisers (Carrageenan, Gellan Gum), Sweetener (Acesulfame K), Enzyme (Lactase)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Lactose
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Best before: See base.

Produce of

Made in Denmark

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy cold
  • Shake well

Warnings

  • High caffeine contents (39mg/100ml).

Name and address

  • Arla Foods Amba,
  • 8260 Viby,
  • DK.

Return to

  • UK customer service: 08456006688
  • www.arlafoods.co.uk

Net Contents

220ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml:
Energy:149kJ/35kcal
Fat:0,9g
of which saturates:0,6g
Carbohydrate:4,0g
of which sugars:3,7g
Protein:2,8g
Salt:0,09g

Safety information

High caffeine contents (39mg/100ml).

